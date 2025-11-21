Pharmacare advisory committee report set to be made public

Prescription drugs are seen on shelves at a pharmacy in Montreal, March 11, 2021. A streamlined licensing program to attract international pharmacists to Nova Scotia has drawn more than 100 applications. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 5:28 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to release a report today by the advisory committee tasked with determining how to set up a national pharmacare program.

The committee was set up last fall, after the Pharmacare Act became law, and was given a year to report back to the health minister.

The pharmacare law was something the NDP pushed for as part of its supply and confidence deal with the minority Liberal government under Justin Trudeau.

It called for an expert committee to recommend options for operating and financing a national, universal, single-payer pharmacare program.

A report by the parliamentary budget officer in 2023 estimated such a program would cost $11.2 billion more than the government currently spends on medications and other costs.

The current minority Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney set aside no new funding for pharmacare in its recent budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

1h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

18m ago

Paul McCartney to play Hamilton tonight as arena reopens

HAMILTON — Paul McCartney is due to take the stage in Hamilton tonight, wrapping the three Canadian dates on his lengthy Got Back tour. The 83-year-old former Beatle is the reopening act at the newly...

1h ago

Diplomacy over humanity: no pressure from Carney on the UAE for Sudanese war

As Prime Minister Mark Carney heads for the G20 Summit in South Africa, his trip to the United Arab Emirates proved to be one focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and potential foreign investment relations. However,...

The Big Story

55m ago

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

1h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

18m ago

Paul McCartney to play Hamilton tonight as arena reopens

HAMILTON — Paul McCartney is due to take the stage in Hamilton tonight, wrapping the three Canadian dates on his lengthy Got Back tour. The 83-year-old former Beatle is the reopening act at the newly...

1h ago

Diplomacy over humanity: no pressure from Carney on the UAE for Sudanese war

As Prime Minister Mark Carney heads for the G20 Summit in South Africa, his trip to the United Arab Emirates proved to be one focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and potential foreign investment relations. However,...

The Big Story

55m ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

12h ago

2:26
Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs 

George Brown’s renowned Chef School, the largest in the county, is pausing enrolment in a third of its chef and hospitality programs. Former graduates say the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

2:16
Toronto mayor orders investigation into incident involving a snowplow at pro-Palestinian protest

Social media video shows a snow plow driving slowly through a group of protesters outside the US consulate.  Toronto police say there was no criminal intent.  The mayor has asked the transportation department to look into it. 

13h ago

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

17h ago

0:46
Four pedestrians injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Pearson Airport

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport.

20h ago

More Videos