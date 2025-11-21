Two broken prison sprinklers cost Correctional Service Canada $1.1M

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2025 12:36 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 3:07 pm.

OTTAWA — Correctional Service Canada ended up with a $1.1 million bill for repairs after an inmate at a New Brunswick prison broke two sprinklers.

The damage was reported in last year’s public accounts, an annual report on government spending, recently tabled by the federal government.

A Correctional Service Canada spokesperson said the incident occurred at the Shepody Healing Centre in May 2024.

The facility, located at the Dorchester Penitentiary, is a regional treatment centre for inmates with serious mental health conditions.

The spokesperson said two sprinklers were broken on the second floor and water leaked down to the lower floor.

“As a result, we had to replace drywall, flooring, insulation and other damaged materials. As well, additional costs were incurred due to the need to build temporary partitions and ventilation to reduce the risk of contamination,” Kevin Antonucci said in an email.

Antonucci said the offender went through an internal disciplinary process, was found guilty and must pay a financial penalty.

The public account document indicates the government doesn’t expect to recover the money.

