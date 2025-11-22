Search continues for grizzly that attacked students, teachers at B.C. trail

A Grizzly bear searches for food as he fishes in Khutze Inlet near Princess Royal Island, B.C., Thursday, Sept, 19, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2025 7:41 am.

Conservation officers are continuing to search for a grizzly bear that attacked a group of elementary school students and their teachers in British Columbia.

Sgt. Jeff Tyre with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says officers are on the ground in Bella Coola after the Thursday attack, leaving three pupils and a teacher with major injuries.

Health officials say the four people are in hospital after the attack on the group of about 20 students and staff, who were on a field trip and having lunch at the time.

Tyre says traps have been set up and cameras are being installed, but no decision has been made on whether to euthanize the bear if it is caught.

He says the goal is to get the bear to act naturally, and that is more likely if people stay out of the area roughly 700 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, where the bear was believed to be.

Chief Samuel Schooner from the Nuxalk Nation says the teachers who scared away the bear were heroes who “chose to lay their lives on the line” for the pupils.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2025.

Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

