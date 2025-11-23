YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

Multiple flavours of YOP drinkable yogurt have been recalled. (CFIA)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 23, 2025 2:26 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2025 3:08 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic.

Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued the recall after discovering a defect in “a packaging component” that could cause plastic to possibly enter into their drinkable yogurts.

“There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products,” the CFIA wrote in a notice posted to its website on Saturday.

The affected products include all flavours of the company’s 200 millilitre YOP drinkable yogurt, such as strawberry, banana, peach, blueberry and more, that were distributed nationally.

The company said only those with best-before dates ranging from Oct. 21, 2025, to Jan. 12, 2026, are subject to the recall.

“The health and well-being of Canadians is our top priority,” the company wrote in a post on its website about the recall. 

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace,” the agency explained.

Officials are advising consumers to check and see if they have any recalled products.

“Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products,” authorities warned. Instead, the public is advised to trash the recalled items or return them to the location where they were purchased.

Click here for a full list of the affected products.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

4h ago

Family members worried as strike continues at GTA care home

Family members of people living in a Greater Toronto Area group home say they are worried for their loved ones' well-being as the home's management is providing limited informationas to how their loved...

27m ago

Canada and India revive negotiations for comprehensive trade deal, after 15-year attempt

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reviving attempts at a comprehensive trade deal, which both countries started negotiating in 2010. "The two leaders...

4h ago

Officers search for bear after for B.C. attack, nation fundraising for victims

British Columbia conservation officers are continuing to look for the grizzly bear responsible for attacking an elementary school group, as the First Nation has starting raising money to support those...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

4h ago

Family members worried as strike continues at GTA care home

Family members of people living in a Greater Toronto Area group home say they are worried for their loved ones' well-being as the home's management is providing limited informationas to how their loved...

27m ago

Canada and India revive negotiations for comprehensive trade deal, after 15-year attempt

JOHANNESBURG — Prime Minister Mark Carney and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are reviving attempts at a comprehensive trade deal, which both countries started negotiating in 2010. "The two leaders...

4h ago

Officers search for bear after for B.C. attack, nation fundraising for victims

British Columbia conservation officers are continuing to look for the grizzly bear responsible for attacking an elementary school group, as the First Nation has starting raising money to support those...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.

21h ago

2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.

22h ago

2:25
Paul McCartney headlines first show in Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum

Music legend Paul McCartney headlined the first-ever show inside Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum. Jazan Grewal is speaking with fans.

2:20
Wet flurries expected north of GTA

Cooler start to the weekend as a system moves through Saturday evening, bringing a chance of flurries and rain or snow showers, mainly to the north end of the GTA.

3:17
Remains found in Brampton home after fire, 2 others unaccounted for

The remains of a body have been discovered in a Brampton home destroyed by flames, bringing the death toll in the fatal fire to 3. As Shauna Hunt tells us, two others remain unaccounted for
More Videos