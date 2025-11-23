YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic.

Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued the recall after discovering a defect in “a packaging component” that could cause plastic to possibly enter into their drinkable yogurts.

“There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products,” the CFIA wrote in a notice posted to its website on Saturday.

The affected products include all flavours of the company’s 200 millilitre YOP drinkable yogurt, such as strawberry, banana, peach, blueberry and more, that were distributed nationally.

The company said only those with best-before dates ranging from Oct. 21, 2025, to Jan. 12, 2026, are subject to the recall.

“The health and well-being of Canadians is our top priority,” the company wrote in a post on its website about the recall.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace,” the agency explained.

Officials are advising consumers to check and see if they have any recalled products.

“Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products,” authorities warned. Instead, the public is advised to trash the recalled items or return them to the location where they were purchased.

Click here for a full list of the affected products.