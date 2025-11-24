Ottawa announces $35 million for 30 oral health training programs across Canada

Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel makes an announcement on the Canadian Dental Care Plan and the Oral Health Access Fund alongside MP Carlos Leitao, in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Miriam Lafontaine, The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2025 11:43 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 1:03 pm.

The federal government has announced more than $35 million over three years to train dental students across the country.

Health Minister Marjorie Michel made the announcement today in Montreal with Carlos Leitão, Liberal MP and former Quebec finance minister.

A news release says the funding will go toward 30 oral health programs mainly at universities and colleges for future dentists and dental hygienists.

Michel says the money will fill competency gaps to ensure more Canadians can access dental care.

As well, the minister says close to six million people have been approved for care under the federal government’s dental care plan.

Ottawa launched the plan for children and seniors in May 2024 and expanded it last May to cover people of all ages with household incomes under $90,000 and no private insurance.

