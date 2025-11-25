Man critically injured in Dufferin and Eglinton stabbing

A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. He’s described as male wearing a red hat and was last seen possibly headed southbound on Dufferin from Roselawn Avenue.

A large police presence is expected in the area.