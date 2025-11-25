Man critically injured in Dufferin and Eglinton stabbing
Posted November 25, 2025 4:42 pm.
Last Updated November 25, 2025 4:57 pm.
A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. He’s described as male wearing a red hat and was last seen possibly headed southbound on Dufferin from Roselawn Avenue.
A large police presence is expected in the area.