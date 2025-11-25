Oshawa youth charged after double stabbing sparks bail system concerns

On Nov. 21, the youth was arrested for a third time—this time in connection with a stabbing incident that left two high school students injured. He also faces new charges for breaching his court-imposed conditions. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 25, 2025 10:41 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 10:45 am.

Durham Regional Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with a stabbing outside an Oshawa high school, raising renewed questions about the effectiveness of Ontario’s bail and release practices.

Police say the teen was first arrested several weeks ago for what the police force called a violent offence involving a weapon. He was held for bail and later released on conditions, including house arrest.

Within a week, authorities say he was arrested again for breaching those conditions but was released a second time under the same terms.

14-year-old and 16-year-old injured in double stabbing

On Nov. 21, the youth was arrested for a third time—this time in connection with a stabbing incident that left two high school students injured. He also faces new charges for breaching his court-imposed conditions.

That incident occurred on Nov. 20 at approximately 12:30 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Coldstream Drive and Harmony Road North. The two students from Maxwell Heights Secondary School were found suffering from stab wounds.

Both were transported to Toronto-area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the stabbing did not occur on school property, and they believe it was an “isolated incident.”

DRPS officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oshawa the following day. The teenage suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the 16-year-old is facing several criminal offences, including two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of weapons dangerous and failing to comply with a release order.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Details of the case come one day after the provincial government announced it will table legislation requiring people accused of a crime and granted bail to provide a cash security deposit up front, rather than paying later if they break their bail conditions.

Currently, if a person is ordered released on bail with a promise to pay, the accused and their surety only have to forfeit the money if the accused breaches their release conditions and the court orders payment. Under the proposed new system, payment would be made upon the accused person’s release from custody and returned at the conclusion of their case.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

2h ago

Youth arrested in GTA terrorism investigation linked to ISIS propaganda: RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a youth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in connection with terrorism-related offences. On Nov. 4, officers from the RCMP's Central...

1h ago

Missing Toronto mother last seen at Burlington home later investigated as drug lab

Irma Galastica’s disappearance in 2024 didn’t garner much attention. There were no police media briefings or wall-to-wall coverage of her last known activities, no publicized search and no appeals...
9 people facing charges in connection to Durham gun and drug investigation

Nine people are facing more than 50 charges in connection with a drug and gun investigation in and near Durham region, police officers say. According to a Durham Regional Police Service statement on...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

2h ago

Youth arrested in GTA terrorism investigation linked to ISIS propaganda: RCMP

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged a youth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in connection with terrorism-related offences. On Nov. 4, officers from the RCMP's Central...

1h ago

Missing Toronto mother last seen at Burlington home later investigated as drug lab

Irma Galastica’s disappearance in 2024 didn’t garner much attention. There were no police media briefings or wall-to-wall coverage of her last known activities, no publicized search and no appeals...
9 people facing charges in connection to Durham gun and drug investigation

Nine people are facing more than 50 charges in connection with a drug and gun investigation in and near Durham region, police officers say. According to a Durham Regional Police Service statement on...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
On-and-off showers to turn to wet snow Wednesday

On-and-off showers will turn to wet snow as the temperature drops on Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

4:13
Premier Ford tells protester to 'go find a job' as controversial housing bill passes

A dramatic vote at Queen's Park as the premier was forced to face tenants and advocates opposing Bill 60. As Tina Yazdani reports, the housing minister is defending the contentious legislation.

18h ago

2:48
Ontario passes housing Bill 60, protesters attempt to disrupt vote

Despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters, the Ford government passed the controversial housing Bill 60 which is set to impose major changes to the province's eviction system.
1:24
Two people missing confirmed dead in Brampton house fire: Peel police

Peel Regional Police confirmed out of the three people originally unaccounted for, two have been confirmed dead but one has been found safe. Authorities confirmed the total number of people killed in the fire is five.

23h ago

1:44
'You'll never be premier!': Ford and Stiles have heated exchange at Queen's Park

Premier Doug Ford and Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles had a heated exchange at Queen's Park during question period after the opposition brought up the skills-development fund controversary.

More Videos