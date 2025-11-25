Durham Regional Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with a stabbing outside an Oshawa high school, raising renewed questions about the effectiveness of Ontario’s bail and release practices.

Police say the teen was first arrested several weeks ago for what the police force called a violent offence involving a weapon. He was held for bail and later released on conditions, including house arrest.

Within a week, authorities say he was arrested again for breaching those conditions but was released a second time under the same terms.

14-year-old and 16-year-old injured in double stabbing

On Nov. 21, the youth was arrested for a third time—this time in connection with a stabbing incident that left two high school students injured. He also faces new charges for breaching his court-imposed conditions.

That incident occurred on Nov. 20 at approximately 12:30 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Coldstream Drive and Harmony Road North. The two students from Maxwell Heights Secondary School were found suffering from stab wounds.

Both were transported to Toronto-area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the stabbing did not occur on school property, and they believe it was an “isolated incident.”

DRPS officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oshawa the following day. The teenage suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the 16-year-old is facing several criminal offences, including two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of weapons dangerous and failing to comply with a release order.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Details of the case come one day after the provincial government announced it will table legislation requiring people accused of a crime and granted bail to provide a cash security deposit up front, rather than paying later if they break their bail conditions.

Currently, if a person is ordered released on bail with a promise to pay, the accused and their surety only have to forfeit the money if the accused breaches their release conditions and the court orders payment. Under the proposed new system, payment would be made upon the accused person’s release from custody and returned at the conclusion of their case.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews