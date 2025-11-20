2 young people stabbed in Oshawa, nearby school in hold and secure: police

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 20, 2025 1:30 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2025 1:51 pm.

Two young people are injured following a stabbing in Oshawa, police say.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics were called to the area of Harmony Road North and Coldstream Drive, near Taunton Road East, on Thursday. Police did not say when the incident occurred but shared details in a post on X just after 1 p.m.

When emergency responders arrived, they found two youths with stab wounds.

Police say one of the young people was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The injuries to the second youth have also been deemed non-life-threatening.

It’s not yet known if the youths are students and if they attend a nearby school.

Police say Maxwell Heights Second School has been placed in a hold and secure.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

“A large police presence will be ongoing as investigators continue to search for the involved suspects,” police stated in a post on X. “At this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

