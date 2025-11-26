More Canadians missing non-mortgage debt payments: Equifax

Credit cards shown on, Oct. 6, 2022. An Equifax Canada report says missed credit payments were higher among younger Canadians in the second quarter due to living costs and unemployment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 26, 2025 7:41 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 8:58 am.

TORONTO — Equifax Canada says the number of consumers missing a non-mortgage debt payment in the third quarter rose compared with a year ago.

The company says the 90-day non-mortgage balance delinquency rate was 1.63 per cent, up 14 per cent compared with the third quarter last year.

The increase came as overall consumer debt totalled $2.62 trillion, a 3.4 per cent increase compared with year ago.

Average non-mortgage debt per consumer in the third quarter was $22,321, up $511 from a year ago.

Rebecca Oakes, vice-president, advanced analytics at Equifax Canada, says there were tentative signs of stabilization earlier this year, but the third-quarter data indicated some renewed stress, especially in younger households and homeowners in urban centres.

Oakes added that credit card spending typically rises during the holiday season and that the next few weeks will be a decisive moment for many consumers in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Landlord responds to Mayor Brown's criticism after Brampton house fire kills 5

The Mayor of Brampton is describing the landlord of a rental property where five family members died in a devastating fire as an "absentee landlord," citing a six-year history of compliance issues. On...

updated

15m ago

Strong winds hit Toronto, GTA as Ontario prepares for days of heavy snow squalls

Toronto started Wednesday shrouded in thick fog and damp air, but the city's relatively calm conditions won't last long. A powerful pattern shift is unfolding across Ontario, setting the stage for strong...

WEATHER ALERT

53m ago

TTC union mourns long-time train operator killed in Brampton shooting

The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend. Nicholas Jaglal, 25, is accused of fatally...

9m ago

Owner of home linked to Toronto woman's disappearance flees the country

Less than a month after Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, disappeared, the home where she was last seen in Burlington was raided by Halton police.   Police, who had been directed...

Top Stories

Landlord responds to Mayor Brown's criticism after Brampton house fire kills 5

The Mayor of Brampton is describing the landlord of a rental property where five family members died in a devastating fire as an "absentee landlord," citing a six-year history of compliance issues. On...

updated

15m ago

Strong winds hit Toronto, GTA as Ontario prepares for days of heavy snow squalls

Toronto started Wednesday shrouded in thick fog and damp air, but the city's relatively calm conditions won't last long. A powerful pattern shift is unfolding across Ontario, setting the stage for strong...

WEATHER ALERT

53m ago

TTC union mourns long-time train operator killed in Brampton shooting

The union representing Toronto transit workers is mourning the death of a 58‑year‑old TTC train operator who was fatally shot in Brampton last weekend. Nicholas Jaglal, 25, is accused of fatally...

9m ago

Owner of home linked to Toronto woman's disappearance flees the country

Less than a month after Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, disappeared, the home where she was last seen in Burlington was raided by Halton police.   Police, who had been directed...

Most Watched Today

2:36
Multi-day snow event to hit parts of Ontario. Will Toronto be affected?

On Wednesday morning, a fog advisory and a special weather statement were issued for Toronto, warning of strong winds. The bigger story is the snow squalls arriving in parts of the province. Here are the details.

3h ago

0:33
70-year-old charged in alleged heist of $1M group winning lotto ticket

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three.

18h ago

0:44
Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak suspended over anti-doping violation

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been given a two-year competition ban for an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency announced Wednesday.

18h ago

2:24
Ballet company’s truck containing Nutcracker set stolen in Etobicoke

Ballet Jörgen has had a truck containing its Nutcracker set stolen. The dance company is now in a race against time to get it back before their Tuesday show. Michelle Mackey reports. 
2:35
On-and-off showers to turn to wet snow Wednesday

On-and-off showers will turn to wet snow as the temperature drops on Wednesday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos