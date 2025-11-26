Questions raised over new traffic safety signs replacing speed cameras in school zones

New signs that are set to replace speed cameras in school safety zones. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 26, 2025 3:14 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 3:15 pm.

Questions are being raised about new signs that have been delivered to municipalities, which will replace automated speed cameras in school safety zones. The concern is that the signs are too big and, in the case of Toronto, there are not enough of them.

Following the Ford government’s passage of a bill banning the use of speed cameras across the province, cities are now required to install new signs indicating it is a school zone and what the posted speed limit is in that area.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the City has been provided with 20 signs for its 641 school zones. On top of that, the size of the signs means new poles will have to be installed in order to post them. Chow says while the province has indicated it will pay for the installation of the poles, there is no option to ask for more signs at this time.

“We have 150 speed cameras, and they are in school zones, and the cameras rotate because there are 641 school zones in total,” explained Chow. “We have told the province we need new poles; they are going to fund us for the new poles, but unless they change their minds, 20 locations is it, and they can’t be rotated.”

The size of the signs themselves is also drawing some concern.

“I’m concerned how huge it is because it’s going to cause a lot of blind spots in many of the areas where the school zones actually are,” said Brampton Coun. Rowena Santos.

“Kids can actually play peek-a-boo behind these signs. If a child is behind the sign and crossing the street, cars will not be able to see them.”

Toronto officials say the money offered by the province to the city for traffic mitigation is not enough and that the amount of money the city is losing from the traffic cameras – money that Chow said went to crossing guards and police officers – will be difficult to replace.

Alan Carter contributed to this report

