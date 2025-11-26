Nylander scores in overtime to lift Maple Leafs past Blue Jackets

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) celebrates his overtime goal to win with teammates right wing Easton Cowan (53), defenseman Jake McCabe (22), and center Auston Matthews (34) as Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (23) moves past during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2025 10:22 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 10:46 pm.

William Nylander became Toronto’s career overtime goals leader with 15, scoring on a wrist shot with 18 seconds remaining in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2-1 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Nylander got the pass from defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and put it past Columbus goaltender Jet Greaves to give Toronto only its second win in last nine games.

Nylander moved past Auston Matthews and Mats Sundin on the team’s OT list. The Maple Leafs have seven comeback victories this season, fourth-most in the league.

Nylander also had an assist on Easton Cowan’s tying goal in the third period for Toronto, which got its first victory two stops into a six-game trip. Joseph Woll stopped 35 shots.

Ekman-Larsson became the fifth Maple Leafs defenseman since 1991-92 to have a seven-game points streak.

Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, which had its fourth overtime loss in its last 10 games. Greaves had 22 saves.

Besides getting the win, the Maple Leafs had centers Matthews and Nicolas Roy return to the lineup after being activated off injured reserve.

Werenski took a pass from Miles Wood crossing the blue line and then skated to the left corner before beating Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll with a wrist shot on the short side at 13:30 of the third.

It was the Werenski’s eighth goal of the season and fourth in six games.

It also was Werenski’s 121st in 10 seasons with Columbus, moving him into fifth place in franchise history.

Werenski appeared to give the Blue Jackets the lead at 13:04 of the second period, but it was taken off the board when Toronto successfully challenged that Columbus was offside.

Cowan evened it at 16:43 with his second of the year on a snap shot from a difficult angle that went over the shoulder and blocker of Greaves.

