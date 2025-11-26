Third suspect arrested in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

A third suspect has been charged in a homicide in Bolton and a Vaughan attempted murder that are connected.

On Nov. 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a shooting on Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan. One victim was located and transported to the hospital.

Just over two months later, on Jan. 18, 2021, Caledon OPP officers were called to a residence on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton.

Investigators say two individuals entered the home and shot two occupants inside. One of the victims was the same person injured in the Vaughan shooting. The second victim, 65-year-old Giovanni Costa of Bolton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Elias Akhi, 32, of London was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, and attempt murder.

Two suspects have already been arrested, Neheniah Tirfe, 25, of Toronto and Christopher Brown, 28, of Barrie.

A fourth suspect, Waheed Barakziye, 48, of London, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He’s known to frequent London and the GTA. Members of the public are urged not to approach him and to call police if you spot him.

The investigation is still ongoing.