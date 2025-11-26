Third suspect arrested in connection with Vaughan attempted murder and Bolton homicide

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have issued a province-wide warrant for Waheed Barakziye, 48, of London, Ont. He's wanted on charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Photo: OPP.

By Meredith Bond and Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 26, 2025 4:07 pm.

A third suspect has been charged in a homicide in Bolton and a Vaughan attempted murder that are connected.

On Nov. 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a shooting on Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan. One victim was located and transported to the hospital.

Just over two months later, on Jan. 18, 2021, Caledon OPP officers were called to a residence on Harvest Moon Drive in Bolton.

Investigators say two individuals entered the home and shot two occupants inside. One of the victims was the same person injured in the Vaughan shooting. The second victim, 65-year-old Giovanni Costa of Bolton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Elias Akhi, 32, of London was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, and attempt murder.

Two suspects have already been arrested, Neheniah Tirfe, 25, of Toronto and Christopher Brown, 28, of Barrie.

A fourth suspect, Waheed Barakziye, 48, of London, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He’s known to frequent London and the GTA. Members of the public are urged not to approach him and to call police if you spot him.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Top Stories

Two West Virginia National Guard members shot in DC have died, the state's governor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two West Virginia National Guard members shot Wednesday near the White House have died, the state’s governor said. Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed their deaths in a social...

updated

23m ago

TTC employee among 2 injured following stabbing at TMU Station

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was allegedly stabbed at TMU Station. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East after receiving reports...

updated

33m ago

Questions raised over new traffic safety signs replacing speed cameras in school zones

Questions are being raised about new signs that have been delivered to municipalities, which will replace automated speed cameras in school safety zones. The concern is that the signs are too big and,...

1h ago

Carney announces new supports for lumber, steel sectors hammered by U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government has a new suite of supports to build up the domestic steel and lumber industries hit hard by U.S. tariffs. The new plan tightens the quota on steel...

3m ago

