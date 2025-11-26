Maple Leafs’ Matthews, Knies to return from injury vs. Blue Jackets

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP/Chris O'Meara).

By Sportsnet

Posted November 26, 2025 12:17 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting three key forwards back from injury.

Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Nicolas Roy will be in the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+).

Matthews has been sidelined since Nov. 11 after suffering a lower-body injury against the Boston Bruins.

The 28-year-old, who has 14 points in 17 games this season, was limited to 33 goals in 67 games in 2024-25 as he dealt with a persistent upper-body injury.

Meanwhile, Knies has missed Toronto’s last three games due to a lower-body injury, last playing Nov. 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Knies told reporters Wednesday that his issue first surfaced a month ago and that he realized he would need time to let it heal, adding that he’s confident it has recovered enough for him to make an impact.

“I feel great, feel a lot better,” Knies said. “I’m glad I can come in healthy and make an impact and hopefully help us win.”

The 23-year-old recorded five goals and 17 assists in 19 games this season before his absence.

Roy, 28, missed three games with an upper-body injury. He has one goal and four points in 19 games this year, his first with the Maple Leafs.

Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli and Sammy Blais are projected to come out of the lineup to make room for Matthews, Knies and Roy.

