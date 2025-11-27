Burlington man charged after threats force City Hall closure

A Halton Region Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. HRPS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 27, 2025 11:05 am.

A Burlington man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making threats against City of Burlington employees, prompting a precautionary closure of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says the incident began around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 26, when a city staff member received a phone call from an upset male who threatened physical harm toward municipal employees.

Officers responded to Burlington City Hall and launched an investigation. City Hall was closed as a precaution for the remainder of the day, and employees were sent home while police secured the building.

No physical injuries were reported.

Authorities said by 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a 37-year-old Burlington resident had been arrested and charged with one count of utter threats to cause death.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing. He was not identified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact HRPS investigators.

Top Stories

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

23m ago

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

44m ago

FBI director says National Guard shooting is being investigated as act of terrorism, Afghan national in custody

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Afghan national has been accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence at a time when the presence of...

17m ago

Person of interest sought after child approached by unknown man in Weston neighbourhood

Toronto police are looking to identify a person of interest following a suspicious incident in the Weston neighbourhood. Investigators say around 3 p.m. on November 25, a child was walking home from...

39m ago

