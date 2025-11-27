Burlington man charged after threats force City Hall closure

A Burlington man has been arrested and charged after allegedly making threats against City of Burlington employees, prompting a precautionary closure of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says the incident began around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 26, when a city staff member received a phone call from an upset male who threatened physical harm toward municipal employees.

Officers responded to Burlington City Hall and launched an investigation. City Hall was closed as a precaution for the remainder of the day, and employees were sent home while police secured the building.

No physical injuries were reported.

Authorities said by 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a 37-year-old Burlington resident had been arrested and charged with one count of utter threats to cause death.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing. He was not identified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact HRPS investigators.