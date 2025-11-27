Flooding death toll in southern Thailand rises to more than 80 as water levels fall

By Jintamas Saksornchai, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2025 6:22 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 10:33 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand climbed to more than 80 people as floodwaters began to subside Thursday, officials said.

About 1 million households and more than 3 million people have been impacted by floods triggered by torrential rains in 12 southern provinces, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said Thursday.

The flooding that began during the weekend submerged vast areas and caused deaths in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Patthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Satun, Pattani and Yala provinces. Floodwaters had receded in many of the provinces Thursday morning, but water levels remained high in some areas including Pattani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said in a news conference in Bangkok that flood-related deaths in Songkhla province surged from six to 55 on Thursday, sending the overall death toll across the seven provinces to at least 82 people.

Officials expected water levels to recede below river banks in every affected area by the evening, he said.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul earlier this week declared a state of emergency in Songkhla, which includes southern Thailand’s biggest city, Hat Yai, citing the “unprecedented severity” of the flooding.

Video footage showed water levels in Hat Yai had dropped Thursday, revealing widespread damage throughout the city.

The flooding caused severe disruption, leaving thousands of people trapped. Electricity and water supplies were cut and communication lines were disrupted in many areas.

Eight field hospitals were established to support Hat Yai Hospital, which remained unable to operate at full capacity, according to the Public Health Ministry. The ministry said 20 critical patients were airlifted Thursday and additional food supplies were delivered to medical staff and remaining patients.

___

Jintamas Saksornchai reported from Bangkok.

Jintamas Saksornchai, The Associated Press



