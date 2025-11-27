Molson Coors accuses ex-managers of multimillion-dollar fraud ‘scheme’

Cans of Molson Canadian Beers are shown during a plant tour at the Molson Coors Toronto Brewery in Toronto on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2025 12:11 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 12:39 pm.

Molson Coors is accusing former managers of embezzling millions of dollars in an intricate fraud scheme that allegedly involved an executive at Firkin Hospitality Group.

In documents filed Wednesday in Ontario Superior Court, the brewing giant claims that Molson Coors Canada’s former director of sales, Frank Ivankovic, oversaw “a complex scheme to defraud the company” that later involved two subordinates.

The lawsuit, first reported by the Globe and Mail, alleges that Ivankovic approved fraudulent invoices from a pair of companies, which in turn funnelled secret payments back to him and his wife.

It also alleges that those two companies are controlled by Firkin pub chain executive Larry Isaacs and his wife.

Molson Canada says the invoices have drained $9.1 million from its coffers since 2021.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press

