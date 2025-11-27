TTC restores Line 1 service after overnight asbestos safety closure

Toronto, Canada - March 17, 2017: TTC Subway sign outside Old Mill station. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 27, 2025 6:08 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2025 6:11 am.

Subway service has resumed Thursday morning between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations on Line 1 Yonge-University, following an overnight closure prompted by the discovery of fireproofing material containing asbestos at track level.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) confirmed crews worked through the night to clear debris and conduct lab testing to ensure air quality remained safe. Regular service resumed at 5 a.m.

Service was halted between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., the TTC said that maintenance crews had identified small pieces of fireproofing material between Eglinton and York Mills stations, some of which contained asbestos.

Service was suspended for the remainder of the evening, replaced by up to 80 shuttle buses.

“This proactive closure ensures we can address the matter and mitigate any potential risk,” the TTC said in its Wednesday update.

The transit agency added that it conducts regular air quality testing and maintains a multi-year asbestos removal program. The most recent test, completed on Sept. 26, 2025, confirmed safe air quality across the system.

Line 1 is Toronto’s busiest subway corridor, carrying hundreds of thousands of riders daily.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

1h ago

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

updated

3h ago

Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease to seven-year, $210M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the first big splash of their off-season. Toronto and right-handed starter Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210-million contract on Wednesday,...

13h ago

TTC employee among 2 injured following stabbing at TMU Station

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was allegedly stabbed at TMU Station. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East after receiving reports...

12h ago

Top Stories

Family and friends desperate for answers in missing Toronto woman’s disappearance

In the year since Irma Galastica disappeared, her family and friends are desperate to find answers about what happened to her.  The 32-year-old mother vanished from a Burlington home, but not before...

1h ago

Lake effect snow possible for Toronto as parts of Ontario brace for days of heavy snow squalls

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), warning of possible lake effect snow and hazardous travel conditions on Thursday and into tonight as a powerful...

updated

3h ago

Blue Jays sign Dylan Cease to seven-year, $210M deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the first big splash of their off-season. Toronto and right-handed starter Dylan Cease agreed to a seven-year, $210-million contract on Wednesday,...

13h ago

TTC employee among 2 injured following stabbing at TMU Station

Toronto police are investigating after a transit worker was allegedly stabbed at TMU Station. Emergency responders were called to the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East after receiving reports...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Snow squalls organizing tonight, winds increasing

Strong winds are expected to continue all day Thursday which will bring snow squalls in some areas. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

12h ago

2:22
Some Ontario pharmacies seeing little to no supply of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Some Ontario pharmacies are seeing a low supply of a particular COVID-19 vaccine brand. Afua Baah looks at the reason behind the slowdown in shipment, and how long it may last.

14h ago

3:28
Cold air turns on lake effect snow machine

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTA regarding strong winds until Friday. A snow squall watch is in effect for some areas, which could see up to 30 cm through Saturday.

16h ago

0:52
Ontario grocers reach deal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties

Ontario grocers and The Beer Store reached an agreement in principal to avoid accepting beer and wine empties as The Beer Store prepares to close a number of its locations.

17h ago

4:58
Environment Canada begins new weather alert system

Environment and Climate Change Canada has officially changed their system on how to alert Canadians to potential hazardous weather. Melanie Ng sat down with Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai to break it all down.

18h ago

More Videos