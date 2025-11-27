TTC restores Line 1 service after overnight asbestos safety closure

Subway service has resumed Thursday morning between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations on Line 1 Yonge-University, following an overnight closure prompted by the discovery of fireproofing material containing asbestos at track level.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) confirmed crews worked through the night to clear debris and conduct lab testing to ensure air quality remained safe. Regular service resumed at 5 a.m.

Service was halted between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At 7 p.m., the TTC said that maintenance crews had identified small pieces of fireproofing material between Eglinton and York Mills stations, some of which contained asbestos.

Service was suspended for the remainder of the evening, replaced by up to 80 shuttle buses.

“This proactive closure ensures we can address the matter and mitigate any potential risk,” the TTC said in its Wednesday update.

The transit agency added that it conducts regular air quality testing and maintains a multi-year asbestos removal program. The most recent test, completed on Sept. 26, 2025, confirmed safe air quality across the system.

Line 1 is Toronto’s busiest subway corridor, carrying hundreds of thousands of riders daily.