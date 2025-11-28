Toronto police seek suspect wanted in random North York assault

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault that left a victim in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Nov. 26, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the area of Yonge Street and Empress Avenue.

Investigators allege the victim was walking in the area when a suspect approached from behind and assaulted them. The victim and suspect were not known to each other.

The victim was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the suspect as Cassim Cummings, 33, of Toronto, who is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. He is described as standing five-foot-ten inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with a thin build, short black hair, and a black beard.

An image of Cummings has been released by the police. Authorities are urging anyone who sees him not to approach, but instead to call 9-1-1 immediately.