Israeli fire kills 2 Palestinian children in the latest test of Gaza ceasefire

A tent sheltering displaced Palestinians stands atop rubble left by Israeli air and ground operations in Gaza City Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2025 6:02 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2025 6:58 am.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli fire killed two Palestinian children in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, a hospital reported, marking the latest deaths of Palestinians as a shaky ceasefire with Hamas held.

The two brothers, aged 11 and 8, died when an Israeli drone struck close to a school sheltering displaced people in the town of Beni Suhaila, according to staff at Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the killings.

At least 352 Palestinians have been killed across the territory since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Oct. 10, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, part of a Hamas-run government, does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, though it is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

Israel says the strikes are aimed at militants violating the truce, but the deaths have increasingly tested the fragile ceasefire. Both Israel and Hamas have accused the other of violating the deal.

Hamas once again called mediators on Saturday to pressure Israel to stop what it called ceasefire violations in Gaza following the killing of the two children.

Israeli forces have also pushed forward on a number of other fronts in recent weeks.

Syrian officials said Israeli forces raided a Syrian village on Friday and opened fire when they were confronted by residents, killing at least 13 people. Israel said it conducted the operation to apprehend suspects of a militant group planning attacks in Israel, and that the militant opened fired at troops, injuring six.

Israel also has escalated strikes in Lebanon, saying it was targeting Hezbollah sites as the militant group attempted to rearm.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli soldiers were accused by Palestinians of executing two Palestinian men on Thursday after footage aired by two Arab TV stations showed troops shooting the men after they appear to surrender. The Israeli military said it was investigating.

Israeli settler violence has also continued to shoot up in the West Bank. On Saturday the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 10 Palestinians were injured from beatings and live ammunition during settler attacks in the Khallet al-Louza village, close to Bethlehem.

At the same time, a U.S. blueprint outlining the future of Gaza, which has been devastated by two years of war, is still in its early stages. The plan to secure and govern the territory authorizes an international stabilization force to provide security, approves a transitional authority to be overseen by U.S. President Donald Trump, and envisions a possible future path to an independent Palestinian state.

———

Magdy reported from Cairo.

___

Find more of AP’s Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto staff propose pilot project to simplify street parking signage

If approved by Toronto city council, the pilot project would last for up to 18 months and cost approximately $150,000.

11h ago

Canadians fighting rare cancer may have to pay $600K for last-ditch treatment

Access to a vital therapy, known for treating adults with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, is being stalled in Canada, health advocates say. The one-time treatment, called CAR T-cell...

13h ago

Airlines work to fix software glitch on A320 aircraft and some flights are disrupted

Airlines around the world reported short-term disruptions heading into the weekend as they fixed software on a widely used commercial aircraft, after an analysis found the computer code may have contributed...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cavalcade of Lights to brighten up Nathan Phillips Square

Winter markets are in full swing and Christmas trees are lighting across the city this weekend, highlighted by the 50th anniversary of the One-of-a-Kind show and the Cavalcade of Lights. Keep in mind,...

November 27, 2025 2:51 pm EST EST

Top Stories

City of Toronto staff propose pilot project to simplify street parking signage

If approved by Toronto city council, the pilot project would last for up to 18 months and cost approximately $150,000.

11h ago

Canadians fighting rare cancer may have to pay $600K for last-ditch treatment

Access to a vital therapy, known for treating adults with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, is being stalled in Canada, health advocates say. The one-time treatment, called CAR T-cell...

13h ago

Airlines work to fix software glitch on A320 aircraft and some flights are disrupted

Airlines around the world reported short-term disruptions heading into the weekend as they fixed software on a widely used commercial aircraft, after an analysis found the computer code may have contributed...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cavalcade of Lights to brighten up Nathan Phillips Square

Winter markets are in full swing and Christmas trees are lighting across the city this weekend, highlighted by the 50th anniversary of the One-of-a-Kind show and the Cavalcade of Lights. Keep in mind,...

November 27, 2025 2:51 pm EST EST

Most Watched Today

3:21
Weekend weather system expected to bring snow to the GTA

A weekend weather system is expected to bring snow to the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:47
Life saving cancer drug funding stalled in Canada

Access to a vital therapy called CAR T-cell or Carvykti®, known for treating adults with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, is being stalled in Canada due to failed negotiations. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

12h ago

4:04
Southern Ontario bracing for more snow Friday

While Toronto appears to have escaped the worst of the winter-like weather, snow squall warnings and watches remain in effect for many areas outside of the city.

16h ago

2:50
Hundreds of residents displaced due to fire in Thorncliffe Park

More than 100 people are out of their homes after a fire at a Thorncliffe Park high-rise. Fire officials say this has been one of the more complex fire situations due to the high levels of carbon monoxide.

18h ago

2:53
Families allege deteriorating conditions at care home amid strike

Frontline workers at Central West Specialized Development Services are on strike. They, along with family members of loved ones at the home say conditions are deteriorating amid the labour dispute. Michelle Mackey reports.

November 27, 2025 8:48 pm EST EST

More Videos