Strong wind, rain and widespread snow coming to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday

Temperatures are expected to drop next week, but first snowfall will hit the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 29, 2025 9:55 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2025 9:58 pm.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and many surrounding areas ahead of significant snow and strong winds that are expected on Sunday.

According to CityNews Meteorologist Chris Potter, a weather system is building in Southwestern Ontario that will bring widespread snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm, which could lead to challenging travel conditions.

“It won’t be intense snowfall, but widespread snowfall nonetheless,” Potter explained. “It briefly switches to showers midday […] then clears off towards the East.”

Parts of Peel, Halton and Niagara regions are included in the weather statement along with Hamilton. 

The national weather agency also said snow is expected to mix or transition into rain in most areas on Sunday morning and that strong southwest winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h are possible.

“If the precipitation remains as snow, then accumulations may exceed 10 cm,” the agency warns. “Local utility outages are possible.”

“Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” it added.

The temperature in Toronto is expected to be a high of 3 C on Sunday with a low of – 6 C. 

Meanwhile, areas to the north and east of the city remain under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada is expecting snowfall amounts of 10 cm, but say it’s possible to see an accumulation of 15 to 20 cm in areas like Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket and Georgina.

