Woman suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries in single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A woman has suffered “life-altering” injuries following an early morning single-vehicle crash in the west end.

Provincial police say the crash occurred in the southbound express lanes of Highway 427 near Rathburn Road in Etobicoke around 4 a.m.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-altering injuries.

The circumstances which led up to the crash are under investigation.