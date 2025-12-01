Ontario extends ‘One Fare’ transit program for GTHA

Toronto TTC Metrolinx Presto machines at a busy Bloor and Yonge station. A contactless smart card is used to gain access to public transportation. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 1, 2025 10:35 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2025 10:40 am.

The Ontario government is extending its One Fare program for another two years, a move officials say will continue to ease costs for commuters across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

Launched in 2024, the initiative eliminates double fares when riders transfer between local transit systems and GO Transit. Since its inception, the province says One Fare has saved Ontarians nearly $200 million and enabled close to 62 million free transfers across participating agencies.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the extension reflects the government’s commitment to affordability.

“We’re extending the elimination of double fares through One Fare to make transit more affordable and convenient, saving commuters up to $1,600 each year,” Sarkaria said.

The program allows riders to pay only once when transferring between the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Durham Region Transit, MiWay, Peel TransHelp, and York Region Transit. Riders can access the program with a PRESTO card, debit card, or credit card, and transfers are valid for two hours when starting on local transit and three hours when starting on GO Transit.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow praised the extension, noting it aligns with the city’s decision to freeze TTC fares for three consecutive years.

“With the extension of the One Fare program allowing commuters to pay once when transferring from GO Transit to the TTC, we are delivering a more affordable city for Torontonians,” Chow said on Monday.

The One Fare program is one piece of a broader $70-billion provincial investment in transit — billed as the largest expansion in North America.

