Funeral arrangements announced for 5 family members who died as result of Brampton house fire

Funeral arrangements for five family members who died as a result of a house fire in Brampton have been announced.

The deceased, including a two-year-old toddler and newborn baby, will be laid to rest on Friday, December 5, at the Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre at 30 Bramwin Court.

They’ve been identified by family as Harinder Kaur, Gurjit Kaur Grewal, Bantvir Singh Deol, Anudeep Kaur, and a newborn baby boy.

Four other family members survived the fire, while another — the father of the newborn who died — was away on business at the time.

He’s been identified as Jugraj Singh.

“I am the only member of my family who is physically safe — only because I was away for work at the time of the tragedy,” Singh wrote on a GoFundMe page. “This devastating fire took the lives of five beloved members of our Indian Punjabi family, leaving our hearts broken and our world shattered.”

Singh wrote that the victims were his mother-in-law, his sister-in-law and her two-year-old child, his wife’s cousin, and his unborn child who was delivered and later died after his pregnant wife “survived by jumping out of a window, but suffered severe injuries.”

Emergency crews were called to the home on Banas Way in the McLaughlin and Remembrance roads area just before 2:45 a.m. on November 20.

Two people were found dead inside the home on Thursday, while two others were found during clean-up efforts over the following days.

Meanwhile Singh’s pregnant wife, who leapt to safety, underwent a caesarian section at hospital. The baby later passed away, marking the fire’s fifth victim.

“Sadly, one of the patients at hospital was pregnant, she underwent surgery, delivered that baby and that baby has since passed,” Peel regional police Const. Tyler Bell explained at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Ontario’s Fire Marshal has confirmed that smoke alarms were found in the home but it’s not yet clear if there were functional.

The house has since been completely demolished by crews.