The Mayor of Brampton is describing the landlord of a rental property where five family members died in a devastating fire as an “absentee landlord,” citing a six-year history of compliance issues.

On the same day flames tore through the home on Banas Way, Mayor Patrick Brown revealed on Nov. 20 that city inspectors had been repeatedly denied entry by the landlord.

“There had been attempts to gain compliance since 2019,” Mayor Brown said. “I understand from the neighbours that during that entire period, we’ve been dealing with an absentee landlord.”

In a statement later posted to social media, Brown said, “The City had issued multiple orders to follow building and fire safety requirements.”

City officials confirmed that, under current municipal rules, inspectors lacked the authority to force entry into the property despite ongoing concerns. Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, speaking at a press conference, noted that local fire services hold jurisdiction over such matters and would need to investigate further.

“This is something that they will have to investigate,” Kerzner said.

11 people were living at the Brampton home at the time of the fire

Under Ontario’s Fire Prevention and Protection Act, fire chiefs have the authority to enter and inspect a property without a warrant if there is a reasonable risk that a blaze could seriously endanger lives. It remains unclear whether Brampton officials escalated the repeated compliance issues to the fire department before the fatal incident.

The flames ripped through the rental property where 11 people were living. Five family members — three women, a toddler, and a newborn baby — are now confirmed dead. Four more remain in the hospital, in stable condition.

Peel Regional Police have said that most of those living at the Brampton residence were part of a multi-generational family who called the address home, which was demolished in the days following the intense fire.

Ontario’s Fire Marshal has since confirmed that smoke alarms were found among the fire debris, and testing is underway to determine whether they were in working order when the fire began.

CityNews reviewed a 2021 rental listing for 12 Banas Way, two years before the family members moved in. Photos from the ad showed rooms with missing or dangling smoke alarms. The property was marketed as a spacious four-bedroom home with a finished basement also available for rent.

Counsel for landlord responds

CityNews tracked down the landlord, who owns three other properties in Brampton. His lawyer initially stated the landlord was unaware of how many people were living in the home and denied receiving any communication or inspection requests from the City.

On Wednesday, counsel for the landlord issued a lengthy statement pushing back against what he described as “misinformation and apprehensions.”

“The landlord of 12 Banas Way is devastated by the tragic incident that happened at the rental property, and their hearts go out to the tenants and the other occupants,” said Sukhi Baidwan. “The landlord is requesting respect for the privacy [of] everyone affected by this incident and during this difficult time.”

The statement emphasized that the landlord cooperated with law enforcement and insurance companies following the fire, and became aware of the incident within an hour. Counsel said the landlord immediately contacted the tenant and retained legal guidance.

According to Baidwan, the property was purchased as new construction and approved by city planners as a four-bedroom home with a partially finished basement that included a fifth bedroom, stressing that no alterations had been made since purchase.

The lease, signed in March 2023, permitted only four adults and one child to reside in the home. Baidwan said any additional occupants were without the landlord’s knowledge or authorization.

The statement also noted that the landlord had maintained regular contact with tenants, visited the property in October 2025 with a real estate agent, and had arranged duct cleaning and appliance repairs earlier that summer. Tenants had given notice to vacate the property by Nov. 30, 2025.

Baidwan rejected suggestions that the landlord was absent or uninvolved, saying he was “always in town except for planned one or two week vacations.”

Brampton currently has a pilot project in select wards requiring landlords to obtain licenses similar to business permits. The program gives the city stronger inspection powers to crack down on unsafe rental practices.

The Banas Way property was not part of the pilot. A motion will be tabled at Brampton city council this week to expand the licensing program citywide.