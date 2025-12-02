The Big Story
Have anti-doping regulations gone too far?
Posted December 2, 2025 7:26 am.
Last Updated December 2, 2025 7:27 am.
She’s tied for the most decorated Canadian Olympian, but she won’t be anywhere near a podium for at least two years.
Toronto’s Penny Oleksiak has been banned from competing until 2027 after allegedly violating anti-doping whereabouts regulations, something she says has nothing to do with banned substances.
The World Anti-Doping Agency is the international regulatory body that oversees drug testing for competitive athletes. Testing happens both after a competition, as well as in the form of pre-competitive check-ins, such as whereabout disclosures.
Host Alex Seixeiro speaks to Bruce Arthur, columnist for the Toronto Star, to discuss what lies ahead for Magic Penny, and whether or not anti-doping regulation is too rigorous.