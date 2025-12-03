Former Blue Jays starter Manoah signs 1-year contract with Angels

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit on July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet

Posted December 3, 2025 6:04 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 6:05 am.

Alek Manoah is getting another shot at the big leagues.

The 27-year-old right-hander is in agreement with the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year, $1.95-million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday.

It is a fully guaranteed major league deal, Passan added.

Manoah was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 23 as a corresponding move when Anthony Santander was activated off the injured list.

The former Cy Young finalist was then claimed by the Atlanta Braves, who declined to tender him a contract on the Nov. 21 deadline.

Related:

Manoah had spent his entire professional career with the Blue Jays, who drafted the Florida native 11th overall in 2019. He reached the majors in 2021 and was a rising star in 2022, when he made the AL All-Star team and finished third in the Cy Young Award voting while going 16–7 with a 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts.

But Manoah had a miserable start to 2023, eventually getting sent to the minors to fix control issues. He made five starts for the Jays in 2024 before he was sidelined by surgery.

Manoah last pitched in the major leagues during the 2024 season, recording a 3.70 ERA, striking out 26 and walking eight over 24.1 innings spread out across five starts in May.

After experiencing a pinching sensation in his elbow in his final start that season, Manoah required surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament and underwent a hybrid Tommy John procedure, replacing the ligament and anchoring the new one with an internal brace suture.

Manoah spent the rest of the 2024 season and most of 2025 recovering from the procedure, eventually logging 38.2 innings across four minor league levels while rehabbing in the Blue Jays organization. He pitched to a 3.96 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 23 walks in 2025.

Los Angeles just added respected pitching coach Mike Maddux to new manager Kurt Suzuki’s staff, and Manoah is the second once-promising starter recovering from major injury to join the Angels in the offseason.

Last month, Los Angeles acquired former top prospect Grayson Rodriguez from Baltimore in a trade for outfielder Taylor Ward, betting that Maddux and the Angels’ staff can help Rodriguez to fulfill his considerable potential.

Rodriguez and Manoah didn’t pitch in the majors at all in 2025, but they’ll both hope to be in the running for a spot in the Angels’ rotation in 2026.

Manoah’s control problems in 2023 had a direct effect on the Angels: He hit Ward in the face with a fastball that July, ending the slugger’s season.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

13m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

41m ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

13m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

8h ago

2:49
Cold morning with a brief burst of evening flurries

It will be a cold start to the morning with the wind chill making it feel like -10 with some brief flurries in the forecast for Wednesday evening. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

10h ago

2:45
B.C. man speaks out against difficulty obtaining fraud compensation from bank

A B.C. man says his bank accounts were drained $72,000 due to fraud, but the bank refuses to compensate him. Erica Natividad with more on how banks can deny compensation claims.

9h ago

1:10
Some Canadians react to Gretzky's golf photo with Trump: 'The one who was once great'

Some Canadians took to social media to show their disappointment in former hockey player Wayne Gretzky's photo with U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf together.

10h ago

0:29
Two TTC subway stations to be officially renamed

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

18h ago

More Videos