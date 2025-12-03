Elderly woman taken to hospital after Etobicoke ‘cooking-related incident’

An elderly woman is in hospital after being injured in a “cooking-related incident” in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Waterbury Drive for reports of a house fire around 1:30 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters discovered light smoke and there was no indication there was a fire. It appears there may have been a cooking-related incident.

Toronto Fire says someone in the neighbourhood called 911.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

It’s unclear if anyone else was in the house at the time of the incident.