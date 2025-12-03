New Zealand man accused of eating Faberge pendant inspired by Bond movie as police wait for evidence

A police car is parked outside the Auckland District Court in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 17, 2015. (Bevan Read/Fairfax NZ/STUFF via AP)

By Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2025 2:20 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 5:23 am.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police in New Zealand are waiting for nature to take its course after a man allegedly tried to smuggle a 33,000 New Zealand dollar ($19,000) pendant out of a jewelry store by swallowing it.

The 32-year-old man, who has not been publicly named, is accused of eating an ornate Fabergé octopus pendant at Partridge Jewelers in Auckland on Nov. 28.

Evidence of the alleged theft has yet to emerge, police said Wednesday.

“At the time of his arrest he underwent a medical assessment, and an officer is assigned to constantly monitor the man,” Inspector Grae Anderson said in a statement. “At this stage the pendant has not been recovered.”

The man was arrested inside the store minutes after the alleged theft. He appeared in the Auckland District Court on Nov. 29, where he did not enter a plea on a charge of theft.

The alleged loot was a limited-edition, Fabergé egg pendant inspired by the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy. Central to the film’s plot is a jewel-smuggling operation that involves a fake Fabergé egg.

The store’s website says the egg, only 50 of which have been made, is crafted from gold, painted with green enamel and encrusted with 183 diamonds and two sapphires. The pendant is 8.4 centimeters (3.3 inches) tall and is mounted on a stand.

“The egg opens to reveal an 18ct yellow gold octopus nestled inside, adorned with white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes,” an item description said. “The octopus surprise pays homage to the eponymous antagonist at the centre of the Octopussy film.”

Time and digestion will tell if another octopus surprise is forthcoming.

“Given this man is in Police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred,” Anderson said.

The accused man is due to appear in court again Dec. 8.

Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

