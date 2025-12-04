April federal leaders’ debates had ‘shortcomings,’ organizer admits

OTTAWA — The head of the federal Leaders’ Debates Commission says the body should no longer be responsible for organizing post-debate press conferences and the rules for participating in the debates should be reviewed.

The commission came under fire over several controversial calls it made during debate week late in the April federal election campaign — including its decisions to exclude the Green Party of Canada from the leaders’ debates, to change the start time of the French debate due to a hockey game, and to cancel scrums with reporters after the English language debate.

Rebel News and other right-wing media outlets dominated the question-and-answer sessions with federal party leaders after French-language leaders debate.

The commission then cancelled a planned question-and-answer session between journalists and party leaders set to take place after the English debate the next day, following heated exchanges between reporters and representatives of Rebel News.

Michel Cormier, executive director and interim debate commissioner, acknowledged Thursday that the French and English debates had “shortcomings.”

He appeared before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa, where his report on the April 16 and 17 debates was discussed.

Bloc Québécois MP Christine Normandin pointed out that the commission’s controversial decisions were made at the last minute and cited “poor communication” with political parties and security issues.

“I readily admit that there were shortcomings,” Cormier replied. “And now, our desire is to really address these issues. There was definitely a perfect storm on the three elements you mentioned.”

In his report, Cormier says that the commission “should not be responsible for organizing press conferences with the leaders after the debates or providing venues for this purpose.”

The commission could, however, “continue to provide on-site accreditation and press rooms for the media,” the report states.

Cormier also proposes revising the criteria for debate participation “so that they coincide with the date on which Elections Canada publishes its final list of confirmed candidates.”

The commission was created as an independent government entity in 2018 to oversee the rules and production of two nationally televised leaders’ debates during federal election campaigns.

It sets rules on which parties get represented on the debate stage and accredits media organizations to attend and cover the debates.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said in May the commission should be abolished following problems with the events in Montreal.

He said millions of dollars were wasted on a commission that is “between harmful and useless.”

Blanchet denounced the fact that he was not able to address his fellow citizens in French after the debate. He said the conduct of the debates made the leaders look like “fools” and a few “far-right activists” took control of an event which was supposed to be a high moment for democracy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed there were problems that may need to be addressed.

“I think there is value though, in having an independent group that sets the terms of this,” Carney said at the time.