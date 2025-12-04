Federal minister slams size of Toronto and Vancouver’s stadiums ahead of FIFA hosting duties

As excitement builds towards next summer’s FIFA World Cup matches in Toronto and Vancouver, one federal minister appears to be throwing some cold water on attending games.

Adam van Koeverden, Canada’s Secretary of State for Sport and a former Olympian, criticized the size of the country’s stadiums. When asked about the matches, he seemingly discouraged people from going to games in-person.

“The best way to enjoy the World Cup next year is probably going to be in a public area, because Canada’s stadiums are actually very small,” he said in the halls of Parliament. “We need a large-format stadium. Most college and university cities in the United States have a bigger college stadium than the biggest stadium in Canada.”

His claims appear to be comparing BMO Field in Toronto and BC Place to the facilities in American host cities, where, yes, they are bigger.

However, there’s some context that’s missing from what he said.

Stadiums in Qatar, which hosted the last World Cup in 2022, and in Russia in 2018, had far less capacity compared to BC Place, which holds more than 54,000 people. Meanwhile, BMO Field will expand for its six matches with an additional 17,756 seats, bringing capacity up to 45,736.

In making the comments, van Koeverden didn’t suggest solutions for stadium sizes or where potential funding would come from, but did add, “The best part of hosting FIFA isn’t necessarily being in the stadium. It’s the vibe. It’s going to be an amazing vibe in Canada.”

Vibes aside, it’s normal for people to want to catch the action live.

Carney heads to Washington

Prime Minister Mark Carney is going to Washington, D.C. on Friday for the first time since his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office two months ago, and for the first time since Trump called off trade negotiations after claiming offence taken to anti-tariff ads funded by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says Carney will attend the final draw by FIFA, in which teams will be placed into four “pots,” according to global ranking and host status, then drawn into 12 groups.

“Next summer, Canada will open our doors to the world to host the FIFA World Cup – one of the most anticipated sporting events on the planet. This is our moment to unite around our team, our fans, our flag – and show the world everything Canada has to offer,” Carney said in a statement.

That’s the formal reason he’ll be in the capital, but with Trump and Mexico’s president also in attendance — given all three countries are sharing hosting duties — there’s the possibility of a sideline chat between the leaders to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement.

The agreement is key to Canada’s economy at a time when debt is adding up quickly, and the country needs to stabilize.

In its Budget notes, Toronto said “the total cost of planning and hosting the FWC26 in Toronto includes $236.4 million in operating costs and $143.6 million in capital costs, totalling to $380 million. These costs are fully funded from Reserves, Federal and Provincial grants as well as third party funding.”

“Funding to support Host City planning requirements and hosting obligations included in the 2025 Budget is consistent with the FWC26 overall budget of $380 million approved by City Council.”

As for costs, B.C. will be forking over anywhere between $532 and $624 million to host seven matches in Vancouver beginning next June.

—With files from Glen McGregor