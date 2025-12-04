Consultations set to begin on controversial Quebec constitution bill

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tables a bill on ticket resales during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2025 5:24 am.

MONTREAL — A draft constitution tabled two months ago by the Quebec government was supposed to be a unifying declaration of Quebecers’ common values, but it has instead been denounced as ill-conceived, divisive and authoritarian.

Critics say the constitution bill would erode human rights and limit dissent, and could reopen an unnecessary debate on abortion. Some civil society groups are calling for it to be withdrawn outright.

Wide-ranging consultations on the draft legislation will begin on Thursday and will continue into the new year. Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette agreed to open the consultations to the general public as a gesture of goodwill, after being criticized for drafting the bill behind closed doors. More than 200 individuals and groups are scheduled to appear.

Still, the Coalition Avenir Québec majority does not need co-operation from other parties to pass the law. “I’m very pessimistic that there will be anything changed,” said Stéphane Beaulac, a constitutional law professor at Université de Montréal.

The constitution bill is intended to protect Quebec’s distinct identity and culture while boosting the province’s autonomy within Canada. It outlines a set of “founding principles,” including secularism, equality between men and women, the right to abortion and the status of French as the only common language of Quebec.

It also spells out a process for the Quebec premier to recommend candidates for Senate and Supreme Court seats, as well as for the lieutenant-governor position, which would be renamed the “officer of Quebec.”

Some of the loudest criticisms of the bill have focused on a provision that would forbid organizations that receive public funding from using that money to pay for court challenges of laws deemed to protect “the fundamental characteristics of Quebec.” The move is in part a response to legal challenges of Bill 21, Quebec’s secularism law, which is currently before the Supreme Court of Canada.

Jolin-Barrette has said such cases must now be financed “in some other way than by using Quebecers’ money.”

Marcel-Olivier Nadeau, president of the Quebec bar association, said the ban would effectively prohibit court challenges. “What money are they going to use?” he said. “Attacking those who in the past have expressed opinions contrary to our own, that is quite authoritarian.”

In a brief submitted to the national assembly, a group representing Quebec universities warned the bill could prevent challenges of laws that threaten academic freedom and could create “a climate of institutional self-censorship.”

Several groups have also raised concerns about the government’s move to enshrine the right to abortion in the new constitution, which they say would give anti-abortion groups an opportunity to challenge the provision in court and try to restrict abortion access.

In an open letter published Wednesday in Quebec newspaper Le Devoir, more than 400 doctors called on Jolin-Barrette to remove the reference to abortion from the bill.

“Any law on abortion ultimately becomes a law against abortion,” the letter reads. “What was intended as a floor becomes… a ceiling: a limit to be attacked, restricted — the dream of the anti-abortion movement.”

Jolin-Barrette told reporters on Wednesday that his goal is to protect the right to abortion, though he suggested he was open to modifying the bill to reassure critics. He said women’s rights have come under attack in Western countries, and he wants to ensure safeguards are in place.

The legislation also has proponents, including Droits collectifs Québec, a group that supports Quebecers’ linguistic and constitutional rights. “(The bill) includes numerous and significant legal and constitutional advances for Quebec,” the group said in its brief, adding that there should have been more consultation as it was being drafted.

Earlier this week, the Quebec chapter of the International Commission of Jurists Canada asked the United Nations to look into the constitution bill, claiming it infringes on universal human rights. In its submission, the group said the legislation places the collective rights of the “Quebec nation” above those of individuals, minorities and Indigenous peoples.

Beaulac, who heads the Quebec chapter, has sent the submission to 10 different UN special rapporteurs and hopes they may pressure the Quebec government to reconsider the legislation.

“It is illiberalism. It is a slippery slope,” he said, adding that the bill is destined to wind up in court if it becomes law. “We are going down a rabbit hole.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2025.

— With files from Patrice Bergeron in Quebec City

Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Average family will spend nearly $1,000 more on food in 2026: report

This will be hard to digest for Canadians already struggling to make ends meet: Your food bills will be going up in 2026. That’s the main takeaway from the 2026 Food Price Report. This year's version...

5h ago

Loyalty point protections could change under new Ontario bill

From groceries to holiday gifts, loyalty points from programs like PC Optimum can shave a real chunk off your bill. But proposed changes to Ontario’s consumer protection laws have some people wondering...

9h ago

5-year ban considered after GTA contractor admits overcharging Toronto more than $1M

Toronto City Council is considering a five-year ban against a construction company after an investigation found the firm overbilled the city more than $1 million on a recent infrastructure project. Capital...

10h ago

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

12h ago

Top Stories

Average family will spend nearly $1,000 more on food in 2026: report

This will be hard to digest for Canadians already struggling to make ends meet: Your food bills will be going up in 2026. That’s the main takeaway from the 2026 Food Price Report. This year's version...

5h ago

Loyalty point protections could change under new Ontario bill

From groceries to holiday gifts, loyalty points from programs like PC Optimum can shave a real chunk off your bill. But proposed changes to Ontario’s consumer protection laws have some people wondering...

9h ago

5-year ban considered after GTA contractor admits overcharging Toronto more than $1M

Toronto City Council is considering a five-year ban against a construction company after an investigation found the firm overbilled the city more than $1 million on a recent infrastructure project. Capital...

10h ago

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Ticket prices, stadium sizes criticized ahead of FIFA World Cup final draw

Frustration over ticket prices to World Cup soccer matches in Toronto and Vancouver, and how this week's tournament draw is an opportunity to bring Canadian and American leaders closer together. Glen McGregor explains.

8h ago

2:25
Double-digit wind chills, snow squalls return on Thursday

A cold front moves in and temperatures will fall throughout the day, making it feel like -14 across the GTA in the evening

10h ago

2:20
Loyalty point protections could change under new Ontario bill

From groceries to holiday gifts, loyalty points from programs like PC Optimum can shave a real chunk off the bill. But a proposed change to Ontario’s consumer protection laws has some people wondering whether those points will stay safe.

10h ago

2:44
Contractor admits to overcharging Toronto more than $1 million

A civil construction firm has admitted to overcharging Toronto more than $1 million for work on sewer projects. Brandon Choghri with the concerns over how carefully taxpayer money is spent at city hall.

11h ago

1:56
Driver caught swerving through traffic, attempts to steal vehicle before police chase

A 29-year-old man in Vaughan is facing 32 charges after York Regional Police caught him swerving through traffic in the wrong lane and attempting to steal a vehicle before being taken down by police.

13h ago

More Videos