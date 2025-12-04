Heated debate at Queen’s Park as Ford government accused of neglecting education system

A fiery exchange at Queen's Park as the Liberals accuse the premier of neglecting students, and demand a $1B investment in education to hire support staff. Tina Yazdani reports.

By Tina Yazdani

Posted December 4, 2025 6:28 pm.

A heated debate in the Ontario legislature on Thursday, with the Ford government accused of neglecting students and teachers.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser called on Premier Doug Ford to “stand up for kids,” demanding a billion-dollar investment in education and hiring 10,000 support staff.

“When will the premier do the simple math and make sure we have enough adults in our schools, qualified adults, to take care of our kids?” asked Fraser.  

That drew a fiery response from Ford, who said it was the Liberals who voted to close 600 schools and fire thousands of teachers, calling it “hypocrisy at its best,” a comment which he was eventually asked to withdraw.

“They destroyed the school system. That’s what they did! We’re improving it, we’re actually teaching kids about STEM. You wanna teach them about every wacko thing, left-wing radical thing,” bellowed Ford.

Outside the legislature, Fraser said it was the Premier who was “wacko” in his answers.

“When he gets up, he doesn’t know what to say about education because he doesn’t really think about it; it’s not top of mind for him,” said Fraser.  

“To suggest somehow that teachers, who are teaching to the curriculum, are wacko leftists is disrespectful, and shows a Premier completely out of touch with what’s going on in schools right now,” said Green Leader Mike Schreiner 

Looking for answers

Parents from one Toronto District School Board (TDSB) school for students with special needs were at Queen’s Park on Thursday, looking for answers. They claim admissions for Grade 9 and 10 students at Heydon Park Secondary School have been suspended, sparking fears that it may eventually be closed.

“We’re very, very anxious because there’s no transparency,” said Kamala Kalsi.

“It keeps you up at night. This is a place that serves kids who need a very specific type of care,” added David Wallace.

In a letter to parents, the TDSB says the school has struggled with low enrollment, prompting parents to turn to the province for help.

Critics point to low EQAO results for students with special needs as an example of why the school is needed.

“Properly investing in schools like Heydon Park, a school that specializes in special education, is the answer,” said NDP Finance Critic Jessica Bell.  

Government House leader Steve Clark says everything they’re doing in the education system for that school, and every other school, is all about putting students, parents, and teachers first.

“I was not satisfied at all with any of the responses that we received,” said parent Paulet Slyfield.

Education Minister Paul Calandra agrees that EQAO results are disappointing, adding he will name two people to an advisory board early next year to review the province’s approach to standardized testing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 more charged after dozens arrested in fraud scheme resulting in $4M-plus lost

Two more people have been arrested, and police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that has already led to the arrests of a dozen people and more than...

1h ago

EQB is buying PC Financial. Here's what it means for PC Optimum points collectors

Avid PC Optimum points users might be wondering what will become of the loyalty program as EQB Inc. plans to take over PC Financial from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and become the exclusive financial partner of the...

2h ago

Two women stabbed in North York

Two women have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in North York. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to an apartment building in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue around 1:30 p.m....

36m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga attempted robbery turned shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after a robbery attempt led to him being shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning. Peel regional police were called to Derry Road and Cardiff Boulevard for reports of...

3h ago

Top Stories

2 more charged after dozens arrested in fraud scheme resulting in $4M-plus lost

Two more people have been arrested, and police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that has already led to the arrests of a dozen people and more than...

1h ago

EQB is buying PC Financial. Here's what it means for PC Optimum points collectors

Avid PC Optimum points users might be wondering what will become of the loyalty program as EQB Inc. plans to take over PC Financial from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and become the exclusive financial partner of the...

2h ago

Two women stabbed in North York

Two women have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in North York. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to an apartment building in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue around 1:30 p.m....

36m ago

Man critically injured in Mississauga attempted robbery turned shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after a robbery attempt led to him being shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning. Peel regional police were called to Derry Road and Cardiff Boulevard for reports of...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Toronto blue bins to be collected by province: What that means for you

The City of Toronto announced that it will no longer oversee residential recycling services due to provincial legislation requiring a transition to a private provider.

3h ago

2:08
Ticket prices, stadium sizes criticized ahead of FIFA World Cup final draw

Frustration over ticket prices to World Cup soccer matches in Toronto and Vancouver, and how this week's tournament draw is an opportunity to bring Canadian and American leaders closer together. Glen McGregor explains.

21h ago

2:25
Double-digit wind chills, snow squalls return on Thursday

A cold front moves in and temperatures will fall throughout the day, making it feel like -14 across the GTA in the evening

22h ago

2:56
No timeline for residents to return as Thorncliffe Park condo fire continues to burn

Almost a week after a fire at 2 condo buildings, material between the walls continues to smolder. The Fire Chief says there is no firm timeline for when residents will be allowed to return.

23h ago

2:20
Loyalty point protections could change under new Ontario bill

From groceries to holiday gifts, loyalty points from programs like PC Optimum can shave a real chunk off the bill. But a proposed change to Ontario’s consumer protection laws has some people wondering whether those points will stay safe.

23h ago

More Videos