Heated debate at Queen’s Park as Ford government accused of neglecting education system

A heated debate in the Ontario legislature on Thursday, with the Ford government accused of neglecting students and teachers.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser called on Premier Doug Ford to “stand up for kids,” demanding a billion-dollar investment in education and hiring 10,000 support staff.

“When will the premier do the simple math and make sure we have enough adults in our schools, qualified adults, to take care of our kids?” asked Fraser.

That drew a fiery response from Ford, who said it was the Liberals who voted to close 600 schools and fire thousands of teachers, calling it “hypocrisy at its best,” a comment which he was eventually asked to withdraw.

“They destroyed the school system. That’s what they did! We’re improving it, we’re actually teaching kids about STEM. You wanna teach them about every wacko thing, left-wing radical thing,” bellowed Ford.

Outside the legislature, Fraser said it was the Premier who was “wacko” in his answers.

“When he gets up, he doesn’t know what to say about education because he doesn’t really think about it; it’s not top of mind for him,” said Fraser.

“To suggest somehow that teachers, who are teaching to the curriculum, are wacko leftists is disrespectful, and shows a Premier completely out of touch with what’s going on in schools right now,” said Green Leader Mike Schreiner

Looking for answers

Parents from one Toronto District School Board (TDSB) school for students with special needs were at Queen’s Park on Thursday, looking for answers. They claim admissions for Grade 9 and 10 students at Heydon Park Secondary School have been suspended, sparking fears that it may eventually be closed.

“We’re very, very anxious because there’s no transparency,” said Kamala Kalsi.

“It keeps you up at night. This is a place that serves kids who need a very specific type of care,” added David Wallace.

In a letter to parents, the TDSB says the school has struggled with low enrollment, prompting parents to turn to the province for help.

Critics point to low EQAO results for students with special needs as an example of why the school is needed.

“Properly investing in schools like Heydon Park, a school that specializes in special education, is the answer,” said NDP Finance Critic Jessica Bell.

Government House leader Steve Clark says everything they’re doing in the education system for that school, and every other school, is all about putting students, parents, and teachers first.

“I was not satisfied at all with any of the responses that we received,” said parent Paulet Slyfield.

Education Minister Paul Calandra agrees that EQAO results are disappointing, adding he will name two people to an advisory board early next year to review the province’s approach to standardized testing.