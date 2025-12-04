‘Multiple suspects’ sought in Richmond Hill home invasion

Police in York Region are searching for multiple suspects who fled on foot following a home invasion in Richmond Hill on Thursday night.

Investigators say they responded to a home in the Bayview Avenue and 16th Avenue area just before 9 p.m.

“Frontline Officers, our Canine Unit and members from our Air Support Unit searched the area extensively and were unable to locate the suspects,” police said in a social media post.

“We will have uniformed and plain clothes officers in the area, canvassing door to door for evidence/video.”

Police say the occupants of the home were not physically injured in the incident.