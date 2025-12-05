Canada’s Summer McIntosh set a new U.S. Open record in the women’s 400-metre freestyle on Thursday night at the Toyota U.S. Open Championships.

McIntosh, a three-time Olympic champion, finished first in 3:55.37.

She was over 15 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor, American Anna Peplowski, who took second in 4:10.55. American Emma Weyant was third in 4:11.25.

American Katie Ledecky set the previous U.S. Open mark of 3:56.81 last April in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

McIntosh, from Toronto, was just over a second behind her world-record time of 3:54.18 set last June in Victoria.

Competition continues through Saturday.