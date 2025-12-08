Ontario puts $20M toward concrete barriers for daycares after toddler killed in crash

The Ford government announced the province will be investing $20 million dollars to install concrete barriers in front of daycare centres in the aftermath of a crash that claimed the life of a toddler.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted December 8, 2025 10:19 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2025 11:19 am.

Ontario is establishing a $20-million fund in the name of a toddler who was killed this fall when a vehicle crashed into his daycare centre in Richmond Hill, and the province says it is meant to help prevent that from happening again.

Education Minister Paul Calandra says child-care centres will be able to apply for the Liam Riazati Memorial Fund early next year.

Community child-care centres operate out of a variety of spaces, which can include plazas and places of worship next to parking lots.

The fund will help daycares install concrete barriers as the province examines longer-term safety requirements.

Calandra says the fund is a start, and if more is needed he is prepare to offer more support.

Liam Riazati was killed in September when an SUV crashed into the daycare, also leaving six other young children and three adults injured.

