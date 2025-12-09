‘A real gentleman’: Premier Ford confirms dinner with Prince Harry

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had dinner with Prince Harry last week.

Ford confirmed the dinner date to 680 NewsRadio on Tuesday after rumors about it appeared on X.

“It was nice to meet him. He’s a real gentleman, so down to earth,” said Ford, who didn’t elaborate further on the dinner at Nobu Toronto.

The Japanese restaurant boasts menu items including Toro Tartare with Caviar ($68) and Sashimi Salad with Matsuhisa Dressing ($43), although Ford didn’t indicate what he or the Prince had to eat, saying only with a laugh that “fast food is my favourite restaurant.”

Prince Harry was in Toronto last week to speak at the OREA Powerhouse Conference, an annual gathering of the Ontario Real Estate Association.

The Premier also spoke at the event.