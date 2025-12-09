‘A real gentleman’: Premier Ford confirms dinner with Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry gestures, as he departs, following his visit to Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett, Pool Photo via AP)

By Richard Southern

Posted December 9, 2025 2:28 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 2:32 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had dinner with Prince Harry last week.

Ford confirmed the dinner date to 680 NewsRadio on Tuesday after rumors about it appeared on X.

“It was nice to meet him. He’s a real gentleman, so down to earth,” said Ford, who didn’t elaborate further on the dinner at Nobu Toronto.

The Japanese restaurant boasts menu items including Toro Tartare with Caviar ($68) and Sashimi Salad with Matsuhisa Dressing ($43), although Ford didn’t indicate what he or the Prince had to eat, saying only with a laugh that “fast food is my favourite restaurant.”

Prince Harry was in Toronto last week to speak at the OREA Powerhouse Conference, an annual gathering of the Ontario Real Estate Association.

The Premier also spoke at the event.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., resigning next year

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., says she will end her tenure in Washington, D.C., in the new year. Hillman helped lead the renegotiation of the continental free trade agreement...

39m ago

'Monument of trauma': Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

A Scarborough dad says a beloved decade-long family tradition that's filled his Guildwood neighbourhood with joy has been reduced to a Christmas crime scene after masked vandals destroyed more than a dozen...

2h ago

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected by Wednesday night

A freezing drizzle yellow advisory has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the GTA. A special weather statement from Environment Canada estimates the systems could drop...

2h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable woman, 70, last seen in Brampton

Peel regional police are asking for help searching for a missing vulnerable 70-year-old woman who was last seen in Brampton on Monday. Donna went missing from the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bonnie...

1h ago

Top Stories

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., resigning next year

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., says she will end her tenure in Washington, D.C., in the new year. Hillman helped lead the renegotiation of the continental free trade agreement...

39m ago

'Monument of trauma': Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

A Scarborough dad says a beloved decade-long family tradition that's filled his Guildwood neighbourhood with joy has been reduced to a Christmas crime scene after masked vandals destroyed more than a dozen...

2h ago

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected by Wednesday night

A freezing drizzle yellow advisory has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the GTA. A special weather statement from Environment Canada estimates the systems could drop...

2h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable woman, 70, last seen in Brampton

Peel regional police are asking for help searching for a missing vulnerable 70-year-old woman who was last seen in Brampton on Monday. Donna went missing from the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bonnie...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

2h ago

4:50
GTA under snowfall warnings, brace for slow Wednesday morning commute

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which GTA regions will be hit with the hardest snowfall warnings as Southern Ontario braces for heavy, wet snow.

2h ago

0:45
64-year-old dies after being struck by dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

A 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville early Tuesday morning.

9h ago

2:34
Scarborough man hailed a hero after alerting residents to fire

When a fire broke out in an east-end apartment building, Justin Middlebrook says he ran towards the flames to alert his neighbours. Michelle Mackey has the story, including the latest on one woman who was sent to hospital.  

18h ago

2:42
Hate crime unit investigating after Jewish prayer scrolls stolen in North York

The Toronto police hate crime unit is investigating after several mezuzahs were stolen from a community housing building in North York. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents who say they're afraid to put the Jewish prayer scrolls back on their door.

19h ago

More Videos