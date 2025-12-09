Penny Oleksiak denies drug use, says she plans to continue competing

Canada's Penny Oleksiak reacts following the women's 100m freestyle final during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Frank Gunn/CP).

By Sportsnet

Posted December 9, 2025 10:40 am.

Penny Oleksiak still has Los Angeles 2028 on her mind.

The Canadian swimmer, who was suspended two years after missing three drug tests, denied in an interview with CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux published Tuesday that she uses performance enhancers and said she intends to continue racing after her ban is over.

Oleksiak, Canada’s most decorated female Olympian with seven medals, was suspended in November for a whereabouts violation, meaning she was not in the place she said she would be for potential testing. The three instances occurred between October 2024 and June 2025.

However, the Toronto native said the missed tests were not because she was trying to hide drug use.

“It’s never been me to do performance-enhancing drugs or even think about doing performance-enhancing drugs,” she said.

Instead, she chalked up the missed tests to a series of mistakes, including a training schedule flip and a non-swimming “work obligation.”

“First and foremost, I’m sorry that this happened. It wasn’t something I ever wanted to happen. It wasn’t something I ever expected to happen. I did do something wrong at the end of the day, and it’s something that I do have regret around,” she said.

Due to limitations imposed by the suspension, Oleksiak has been forced to train in public pools and away from her team.

Still, she plans to continue racing and vie for the Olympic team when her ban ends about one year from the Los Angeles Olympics.

“This feels like another little reset for me. I’m so excited to be able to show Canadians and even the world where I really am at the best point in my career while still being at the worst point in my career, essentially,” she said.

“I have that passion and I know I have that drive and this isn’t something new for me. I spent a year-and-a-half rehabbing an injury and going to Paris 2024, and now I again have that year-and-a-half to train. But I’m not injured this time. This time, I can just put my head down.”

