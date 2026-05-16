UP Express, GO train service suspended all weekend on Kitchener, Barrie lines

GO train service on two lines, as well as train service to Pearson Airport, is suspended for the entire long weekend.

Metrolinx says there will be no service on the Kitchener line between Kitchener GO and Union Station, as well as the Barrie line from Downsview Park GO and Union Station, due to major track upgrades that are part of GO’s expansion plans.

“Planned construction is taking place on the Kitchener Line with track diversion work happening at the future Woodbine GO and St. Clair-Old Weston stations,” the provincial transit agency said in a statement.

GO replacement buses will run between Kitchener, Guelph, Acton, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Brampton, and Bramalea GO.

The buses will connect to the Hwy 407 bus terminal, where customers can then transfer to Line 1, which will take them to Union Station.

There will be no bus or train service at Malton, Etobicoke North, Weston, Mount Dennis and Bloor GO. Customers traveling to and from those stations are encouraged to use the TTC.

On the Barrie Line, regularly scheduled train service will run between Allandale Waterfront and Downsview Park GO. From there, customers can take Line 1 to and from Union Station.

UP Express service to and from Pearson Airport is also suspended for the long weekend, with GO shuttle buses running direct service between Terminal 1 and Union Station. There will be no bus service at Bloor, Mount Dennis or Weston stations, with customers encouraged to use alternate TTC routes.

Regular service on all three lines is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, May 19.