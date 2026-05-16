Woman, 40, dead after being struck by vehicle following Hwy. 401 crash

A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 16, 2026 7:00 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2026 8:04 am.

A Mississauga woman is dead following a crash on Highway 401 late Friday night.

Provincial police say just before midnight, an SUV and another vehicle collided in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of Eglinton Avenue West near Pearson International Airport.

“Following the initial collision, the driver of the SUV exited the vehicle and was subsequently struck in a secondary incident involving another passenger vehicle,” police said in a release on Saturday morning.

Paramedics transported the woman to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified her only as a 40-year-old woman from Mississauga.

There was no indication if anyone else would be charged in connection with the crash.

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