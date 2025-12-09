Raptors eliminated from NBA Cup with loss to Knicks

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) drives past New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 9, 2025 11:29 pm.

Last Updated December 9, 2025 11:45 pm.

Jalen Brunson had 35 points, including 20 in the first quarter, as the New York Knicks routed the undermanned Toronto Raptors 117-101 on Tuesday in an Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinal.

New York advances to Las Vegas where it will face the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who was a game-time decision, had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds as New York (17-7) won its fourth straight.

Brandon Ingram had 31 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Toronto (15-11) dropped its fourth game in a row. Scottie Barnes added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

It’s the first time the Raptors have reached the knockout stage of the in-season tournament.

Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley missed the game with an undisclosed illness. Swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., remained out after getting a platelet-rich plasma injection in his sprained right knee on Monday.

Jamal Shead, who had been listed as questionable with a right quad contusion, started in place of Quickley and Ochai Agbaji was in the lineup for Barrett.

Shead had a season-high 18 points and dished out seven assists, but Agbaji managed just three points.

