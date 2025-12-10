3 women wanted after 2 others assaulted, dragged by vehicle in Fashion District

Surveillance photos of three women wanted in connection with an assault and dangerous operation of a vehicle investigation in November 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted December 10, 2025 12:23 pm.

Toronto police are searching for three women after two other women were assaulted and dragged by a vehicle in the Fashion District last month.

Investigators say just before 3 a.m. on November 23, two women were walking in the King Street West and Portland Street area after leaving a nightclub. The pair then became involved in a verbal dispute with three other women who were in a vehicle stopped on King Street.

According to police, the three women pulled the other two partially into the vehicle, and the driver then accelerated northbound on Portland, dragging the two a short distance before fleeing the scene.

Police say the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The three women are between 18 to 27 years old. The first one is described as having a heavy build with long black hair and brown eyes. The second woman is described as having a medium build with long black hair and brown eyes, while the third woman is described as having a small build with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the trio’s whereabouts or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the police.

