Investigation underway after dog fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station

The West Harbour GO Transit station in Hamilton is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By John Marchesan

Posted December 10, 2025 11:46 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 12:08 pm.

An investigation is underway after a dog was fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station last month.

According to Metrolinx, a damaged electric cable was in contact with a metal hand well cover, which ended up electrocuting the dog on November 30.

The wire supplies power to the streetlights on the GO station property.

Metrolinx says that upon being notified of the electrical hazard by Hamilton police, the area was secured and power was isolated and corrective work was done before service was restored.

“The station platforms cannot conduct electricity if the bus loop lights are active. A full investigation into this incident is currently underway to understand how the electric cable came to be damaged in the first place,” Metrolinx said in a statement.

“A full inspection of the West Harbour Plaza confirmed the issue was isolated, and no further safety risks were identified.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Absurd' that new Finch West LRT line goes slower than buses: Matlow

The opening of the new Line 6 Finch West LRT on Sunday was both "a celebration" and "an abysmal failure," City councillor and TTC Commissioner, Josh Matlow, said on Wednesday morning ahead of a TTC Board...

1h ago

3 women wanted after 2 others assaulted, dragged by vehicle in Fashion District

Toronto police are searching for three women after two other women were assaulted and dragged by a vehicle in the Fashion District last month. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. on November 23, two...

1h ago

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

1h ago

Ontario Science Centre to open interim Toronto Harbourfront location by summer 2026

The province has announced that the Ontario Science Centre will open an interim home at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre by summer 2026, ensuring visitors continue to have access to science programming while...

26m ago

Top Stories

'Absurd' that new Finch West LRT line goes slower than buses: Matlow

The opening of the new Line 6 Finch West LRT on Sunday was both "a celebration" and "an abysmal failure," City councillor and TTC Commissioner, Josh Matlow, said on Wednesday morning ahead of a TTC Board...

1h ago

3 women wanted after 2 others assaulted, dragged by vehicle in Fashion District

Toronto police are searching for three women after two other women were assaulted and dragged by a vehicle in the Fashion District last month. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. on November 23, two...

1h ago

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

1h ago

Ontario Science Centre to open interim Toronto Harbourfront location by summer 2026

The province has announced that the Ontario Science Centre will open an interim home at Toronto's Harbourfront Centre by summer 2026, ensuring visitors continue to have access to science programming while...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Heavier snow overnight to slow morning commute

Toronto and the GTA remain under weather alerts as heavier snow is expected to fall overnight and slow down the morning commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

15h ago

2:47
Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

It's a true 'nightmare before Christmas': A family's beloved holiday display featuring massive Christmas inflatables has been destroyed by masked vandals. Brandon Choghri speaks with the homeowner, who says he's devastated by the destruction.

19h ago

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

22h ago

4:50
GTA under snowfall warnings, brace for slow Wednesday morning commute

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which GTA regions will be hit with the hardest snowfall warnings as Southern Ontario braces for heavy, wet snow.

22h ago

1:23
Front lawn adorn with Christmas-themed inflatables vandalized

A Scarborough homeowner was shocked to see his Christmas display on his front lawn completely vandalized after his inflatable figurines were popped by suspects in the middle of the night.

23h ago

More Videos