Investigation underway after dog fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station

An investigation is underway after a dog was fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station last month.

According to Metrolinx, a damaged electric cable was in contact with a metal hand well cover, which ended up electrocuting the dog on November 30.

The wire supplies power to the streetlights on the GO station property.

Metrolinx says that upon being notified of the electrical hazard by Hamilton police, the area was secured and power was isolated and corrective work was done before service was restored.

“The station platforms cannot conduct electricity if the bus loop lights are active. A full investigation into this incident is currently underway to understand how the electric cable came to be damaged in the first place,” Metrolinx said in a statement.

“A full inspection of the West Harbour Plaza confirmed the issue was isolated, and no further safety risks were identified.”