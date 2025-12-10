Half of Canadians support a new pipeline between Alberta and B.C.: poll

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, signs an MOU with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted December 10, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 6:00 am.

OTTAWA — Half of Canadians are in favour of building a new bitumen pipeline between Alberta and B.C., while fewer than one in five outright oppose it, a new poll suggests.

The Leger poll, which was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error, suggests support is particularly strong in Alberta and among men, older Canadians and Conservative voters.

Prime Minister Mark Carney signed a memorandum of understanding last month with the Alberta government that sets out an agreement to work toward the approval of a pipeline project.

The Leger poll asked 1,548 Canadians between Dec. 5 and Dec. 7 if they personally support or oppose the idea of a privately financed bitumen pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast. The pipeline is intended to expand Canada’s access to energy markets outside North America.

Of the 50 per cent of respondents who support the project, 24 per cent said they strongly support it, while 26 per cent somewhat support it.

One in five respondents said they neither support nor oppose the project, while 17 per cent said they oppose it and 13 per cent said they don’t know.

Two in three respondents from Alberta and half of those in Ontario and B.C. back a new pipeline. Support is lowest in Quebec at 37 per cent.

At 58 per cent, male respondents were more likely to support the project than women, who reported a support level of 42 per cent.

People aged 55 and older were more likely to support a pipeline project, at 56 per cent. Support for the project hit 49 per cent among people aged 35 to 54 and 41 per cent among those aged 18 to 34.

The poll suggests Conservative voters are the ones most likely to support the project, at 71 per cent, compared to 54 per cent of Liberal voters and 23 per cent of NDP voters.

The survey asked Canadians how important new pipelines are to Canada’s overall economic future.

Forty-five per cent of respondents said pipelines are “extremely” or “very” important, while another 34 per cent said they are “moderately” or “slightly” important. Seven per cent said they are “not at all important.”

Forty-nine per cent of respondents said they’re confident new pipelines can be built while respecting Indigenous rights, 51 per cent said they could be built while respecting the rights of local communities, and 53 per cent said they could be built while still protecting the environment.

Fifty-six per cent of respondents said they’re confident new pipelines can be built in Canada while respecting provincial governments through consultation and participation in decision-making.

Andrew Enns, executive vice-president of Central Canada for Leger, told The Canadian Press Canadians seem uncertain on how the project could be completed.

“When I look at the data, I see a lot of potential collisions here of expectations and how this will all unfold if and when it gets to that,” Enns said. “Canadians are starting to get a little bit, I think, anxious or losing a little bit of patience in terms of the government’s ability to really move forward on some of these big announcements.

“There’ll be a lot of negotiations and some interesting twists and turns on this before we see it sort of start to move.”

Respondents were asked how important it is for Indigenous communities in British Columbia to support the proposed pipeline before construction starts. Sixty-eight per cent of respondents said that was important to them, while 21 per cent said it was not important.

Respondents were asked if they would support or oppose a pipeline project being fast-tracked if the federal government names it a project of “national interest.”

Fifty-five per cent of respondents said they would support a fast-tracked pipeline project, while 26 per cent said they would oppose it. At 73 per cent, Conservative voters were more likely to support fast-tracked approvals under Bill C-5 — the One Canadian Economy Act — compared to Liberal voters at 61 per cent.

Enns said those results show that Canadians are still “quite seized” by the need to bolster the domestic economy.

“A pipeline seems to fit into those plans,” Enns said.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

updated

33m ago

Here's the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather. This article will be updated throughout the day. York...

HAPPENING NOW

24m ago

'Never be the same:' Brampton man speaks out after losing 5 family members in fatal fire

Life will “never be the same” for a Brampton man who lost five family members, including his newborn son, in a devastating house fire.  Flames ripped through the rental property where 11 people...

9h ago

Human remains in Niagara-on-the-Lake identified as missing Toronto man

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of human remains discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year. Investigators say the remains...

1h ago

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

updated

33m ago

Here's the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather. This article will be updated throughout the day. York...

HAPPENING NOW

24m ago

'Never be the same:' Brampton man speaks out after losing 5 family members in fatal fire

Life will “never be the same” for a Brampton man who lost five family members, including his newborn son, in a devastating house fire.  Flames ripped through the rental property where 11 people...

9h ago

Human remains in Niagara-on-the-Lake identified as missing Toronto man

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of human remains discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year. Investigators say the remains...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Heavier snow overnight to slow morning commute

Toronto and the GTA remain under weather alerts as heavier snow is expected to fall overnight and slow down the morning commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

8h ago

2:47
Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

It's a true 'nightmare before Christmas': A family's beloved holiday display featuring massive Christmas inflatables has been destroyed by masked vandals. Brandon Choghri speaks with the homeowner, who says he's devastated by the destruction.

12h ago

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

15h ago

4:50
GTA under snowfall warnings, brace for slow Wednesday morning commute

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which GTA regions will be hit with the hardest snowfall warnings as Southern Ontario braces for heavy, wet snow.

15h ago

1:23
Front lawn adorn with Christmas-themed inflatables vandalized

A Scarborough homeowner was shocked to see his Christmas display on his front lawn completely vandalized after his inflatable figurines were popped by suspects in the middle of the night.

17h ago

More Videos