Male seriously injured in east end stabbing

Paramedics say a male victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s east end on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:11 p.m. near Danforth Avenue and Main Street.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found the victim in the area.

He was taken to hospital.

His age was not revealed.

Police say a suspect fled the area. He’s described as a Black male, around six feet tall with dreadlocks, possibly wearing a green or black jacket. He was last seen heading eastbound on Danforth.

