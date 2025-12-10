Male seriously injured in east end stabbing
Posted December 10, 2025 2:53 pm.
Last Updated December 10, 2025 4:02 pm.
Paramedics say a male victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city’s east end on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at around 2:11 p.m. near Danforth Avenue and Main Street.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found the victim in the area.
He was taken to hospital.
His age was not revealed.
Police say a suspect fled the area. He’s described as a Black male, around six feet tall with dreadlocks, possibly wearing a green or black jacket. He was last seen heading eastbound on Danforth.
More to come