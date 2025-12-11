3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 11, 2025 6:00 pm.

Waterloo Regional Police say a three-year-old child was killed on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle.

It happened at around 12:50 p.m. at a plaza on Cedar Street in Cambridge.

A second pedestrian, a 31-year-old woman, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in the same incident.

Police say the driver was not injured.

There’s no word on possible charges at this point.

No further details were immediately available.

Top Stories

'Time for unity': MP Michael Ma says he's leaving Conservatives to join Liberals

Member of Parliament for Markham–Unionville, Michael Ma, has announced he's leaving the Conservatives to join Mark Carney's Liberals. "After listening carefully to the people of Markham–Unionville...

19m ago

Canadian Armed Forces member charged in foreign interference investigation

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been arrested and charged in a joint police operation looking into foreign interference and security of information. Master Warrant Officer Matthew...

49m ago

Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting after Mississauga stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

A suspect has died in a Peel police officer-involved shooting after a person was stabbed in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon. Officers were initially called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia...

54m ago

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

5h ago

