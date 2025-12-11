3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
Posted December 11, 2025 6:00 pm.
Waterloo Regional Police say a three-year-old child was killed on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle.
It happened at around 12:50 p.m. at a plaza on Cedar Street in Cambridge.
A second pedestrian, a 31-year-old woman, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in the same incident.
Police say the driver was not injured.
There’s no word on possible charges at this point.
No further details were immediately available.