Agency raising awareness about trafficking risk women, girls with intellectual disabilities face

A photo shows silhouettes of two people. (CityNews file)

By Michelle Mackey

Posted December 11, 2025 3:20 pm.

Last Updated December 11, 2025 3:49 pm.

Advocates in Simcoe County are raising awareness about women and girls with intellectual disabilities who are increasingly at risk of being lured into sex trafficking.

Empower Simcoe is a multi-service agency supporting many individuals and families, including those with intellectual disabilities.

“Those with intellectual disabilities aren’t able to distinguish between someone who has their best interest at heart and someone who is trying to take advantage of them,” said CEO Dr. Claudine Cousins.

One woman being supported by Empower Simcoe agreed to Cousins sharing her story.

Cousins said this woman met someone who offered her food and shelter after she lost her housing and ended up on the street.

“When she was with that person, he took her driver’s license, took all of her [identification], and all of her money, the little bit of money she had, and then said, ‘If you want to get this back, you have to sleep with me and sleep with my friends,'” explained Cousins.

She adds that girls with intellectual disabilities are falling victim across the region to trafficking, often through social media.

“We’re seeing that individuals as young as 13 are being targeted,” Cousins said, adding that Simcoe County is especially vulnerable to this.

“Along the [Highway] 400, there are hotels and motels that they can use. There is also the opportunity to jump on and off the 400 more often than other 400 highways, so we’re finding in Canada, Simcoe County is, unfortunately, known for that.”

This week, Barrie police arrested and charged three men with a number of human trafficking-related charges after they said an individual came forward in September to report that she had been forced to work in the sex trade.

“We need to raise awareness not only with our community but the broader society that this is happening, and it’s happening beneath our noses,” said Cousins.

She adds, consistent and targeted funding is needed for the sector to prevent women with disabilities from becoming unhoused, socially isolated, uneducated, and therefore, even more vulnerable to predators.

“We can’t just say we put funding into the social service system. That doesn’t help. We need to put the funding where funding is needed here, where individuals are being trafficked, put it there,” said Cousins.

The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services told CityNews they have funded the Montage Support Services, which provides anti-human trafficking services and training for the developmental services sectors, that have assisted close to 750 people with developmental disabilities since 2020 through their $345 million Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

2h ago

Child struck and killed by Hamilton transit bus

A child has died after being struck by a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus on Thursday. Police say the collision occurred in the area of Emerald and Wilson streets. No information about the age...

2h ago

Peel police investigating Mississauga stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

One person has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road West area at around 2:30...

10m ago

Mississauga driving instructor charged in alleged sexual assault of a female youth

A Mississauga man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female youth during a driving lesson. Peel police allege the suspect picked up the victim from her home in his vehicle for a driving...

35m ago

Top Stories

Police use DNA to link serial killer in the deaths of 3 women over 15 years

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women in the 1980s and 1990s, and investigators believe there could be more victims.  Investigators say DNA evidence has...

2h ago

Child struck and killed by Hamilton transit bus

A child has died after being struck by a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus on Thursday. Police say the collision occurred in the area of Emerald and Wilson streets. No information about the age...

2h ago

Peel police investigating Mississauga stabbing that sent 1 to hospital

One person has been transported to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road West area at around 2:30...

10m ago

Mississauga driving instructor charged in alleged sexual assault of a female youth

A Mississauga man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female youth during a driving lesson. Peel police allege the suspect picked up the victim from her home in his vehicle for a driving...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Serial killer identified in Toronto cold case investigation

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over almost two decades in the 1980s and 1990s.

2h ago

2:41
Several Alberta ski resorts to go all-season

Three ski resorts in Alberta are going year-round, unlocking new trails, summer activities, and thousands of jobs. Henna Saeed has the details.

15h ago

2:08
Blast of winter weather blankets GTA in snow

An early blast of winter weather gave much of the GTA a snow day on Wednesday. Brandon Choghri speaks with residents about how they’re dealing with snow.

21h ago

2:55
Snow squalls return with colder temperatures

Colder temperatures will bring icy conditions and snow squalls overnight. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

21h ago

2:35
TTC riders, advocates push for Line 6 Finch West improvements

Transit riders and advocates spoke ahead of an all-day TTC board meeting to push for improvements to Line 6 Finch West trip times, saying trains are going too slow. Board members passed a motion calling for fixes. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

More Videos