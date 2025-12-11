Agency raising awareness about trafficking risk women, girls with intellectual disabilities face

Advocates in Simcoe County are raising awareness about women and girls with intellectual disabilities who are increasingly at risk of being lured into sex trafficking.

Empower Simcoe is a multi-service agency supporting many individuals and families, including those with intellectual disabilities.

“Those with intellectual disabilities aren’t able to distinguish between someone who has their best interest at heart and someone who is trying to take advantage of them,” said CEO Dr. Claudine Cousins.

One woman being supported by Empower Simcoe agreed to Cousins sharing her story.

Cousins said this woman met someone who offered her food and shelter after she lost her housing and ended up on the street.

“When she was with that person, he took her driver’s license, took all of her [identification], and all of her money, the little bit of money she had, and then said, ‘If you want to get this back, you have to sleep with me and sleep with my friends,'” explained Cousins.

She adds that girls with intellectual disabilities are falling victim across the region to trafficking, often through social media.

“We’re seeing that individuals as young as 13 are being targeted,” Cousins said, adding that Simcoe County is especially vulnerable to this.

“Along the [Highway] 400, there are hotels and motels that they can use. There is also the opportunity to jump on and off the 400 more often than other 400 highways, so we’re finding in Canada, Simcoe County is, unfortunately, known for that.”

This week, Barrie police arrested and charged three men with a number of human trafficking-related charges after they said an individual came forward in September to report that she had been forced to work in the sex trade.

“We need to raise awareness not only with our community but the broader society that this is happening, and it’s happening beneath our noses,” said Cousins.

She adds, consistent and targeted funding is needed for the sector to prevent women with disabilities from becoming unhoused, socially isolated, uneducated, and therefore, even more vulnerable to predators.

“We can’t just say we put funding into the social service system. That doesn’t help. We need to put the funding where funding is needed here, where individuals are being trafficked, put it there,” said Cousins.

The Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services told CityNews they have funded the Montage Support Services, which provides anti-human trafficking services and training for the developmental services sectors, that have assisted close to 750 people with developmental disabilities since 2020 through their $345 million Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy.