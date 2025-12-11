‘Not what they’re saying’: Carney rejects suggestion U.S. may exit trade pact

Prime Minister Mark Carney is pushing back on the suggestion that the U.S. may be considering pulling out of North America’s trilateral free-trade pact.

When The Canadian Press asked the prime minister if he was open to separate bilateral trade pacts if the U.S. withdraws, Carney replied, “That’s not what they’re saying.”

U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer said in a public talk on Wednesday that the continental free-trade pact could be exited, revised or renegotiated — and that “all of those things are on the table.”

Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. relations, told The Canadian Press that Ottawa’s conversations with American officials indicate that “for the moment, that’s not the objective the Americans have in mind.”

Canada’s most important free trade deal, the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement — often referred to as CUSMA — is set to come up for review next year.

Canada’s former chief trade negotiator Steve Verheul has warned members of Parliament the U.S. will likely seek to ramp up pressure on Canada and Mexico during the review by not supporting an extension of the agreement.