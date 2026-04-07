Canada’s Wonderland introduces new permanent chaperone policy for kids 15 and under ahead of May opening

Canada's Wonderland is officially implementing its new chaperone policy for the 2026 season after first introducing the concept in the previous year to combat against 'unruly behaviour.'

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 7, 2026 11:56 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2026 11:59 am.

Canada’s Wonderland has introduced a new chaperone policy for kids aged 15 and under that will go into effect when the park opens to the public next month.

The change was included in a release touting what’s new at the amusement park for the upcoming season.

“This season, the park is implementing a chaperone policy beginning May 1. As of 4 p.m. daily, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted or to remain in the park,” the release states.

“One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests aged 15 or younger per day.”

The park opens to season passholders on May 1, and to the general public on May 3.

While the policy begins at 4 p.m. daily, the Code on Conduct states that the park reserves the right to implement it earlier “as operational needs require.”

“Guests who fail to comply with this policy may be subject to removal from the park and any applicable actions permitted under the law.”

“Any guest 15 years old or younger found inside the park without a qualifying chaperone when the policy is active will be immediately subject to removal from the park. This requirement applies to all guests, including all Season Pass and Membership holders.”

Canada’s Wonderland previously implemented a temporary chaperon policy last fall during its popular Halloween Haunt event, citing “incidents of unruly and inappropriate behaviour over the years.”

The 2023 season opening was also marred by reports of fights and robberies inside the popular theme park, prompting an increased police presence.

Canada’s Wonderland says chaperones will need to present a valid government-issued photo ID that includes date of birth at the time of entry to the park.

The Code of Conduct states that “chaperones must enter the park with their group and remain in the park and reachable by park staff if needed.”

File photo of Canada's Wonderland. Photo: Jeremy Thompson.
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