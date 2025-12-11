Councillor calls for TTC money-back guarantee for system delays

A TTC bus is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By John Marchesan

Posted December 11, 2025 11:57 am.

One city councillor is calling for a money-back guarantee if there’s a delay of 15 minutes or more on the TTC.

Brad Bradford says under his “back-to-basics, customer-first approach,” TTC riders would get a refund when their trip is significantly delayed, similar to what is in place for GO Transit riders.

Bradford, a mayoral candidate, says the guarantee would apply across the entire transit system but would not say who would pay for the “guarantee” and how much it would cost.

“When I look at jurisdictions around the world that have done this, it typically is a fraction of a percentage of total trips,” said Bradford. “But again, as a customer, there’s nothing more frustrating than being at a station and getting kicked back up and put on buses.”

“This is really a measure to say we need more accountability, we need better performance, and we need policies in place like this to drive a culture of performance and accountability at the TTC.”

A motion is set to go before City Council next week that, if adopted, would direct the TTC to implement a refund program.

Bradford’s comments came on the same morning delays due to switch issues plagued the newly opened Finch LRT for several hours.

“TTC is not the maintainer of the LRTs, that’s the third party,” said TTC Chair and fellow councillor Jamaal Myers when asked about the delays. “TTC is the operator, we drive it, that’s it.”

On Wednesday, the TTC Board approved a motion asking its CEO to work with Metrolinx, the City, and the consortium that built Line 6 to get signal priority for the LRT. However, any change is not expected before the new year.

Top Stories

Police use DNA to link man in the deaths of 3 women in the 1980s

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over six years in the 1980s. Investigators say DNA evidence has tied Kenneth Smith to the deaths of Gracelyn Greenidge,...

updated

1m ago

Woman in her 70s dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Homestead Road and Coronation...

updated

6m ago

Some residents without water after watermain break floods area of Brampton

Some residents in Brampton are without water after a watermain break flooded the street amid frigid temperatures in the GTA. It happened in the area of Queen Street East and Central Park Drive around...

2h ago

Inside the Ring of Fire: A tale of two First Nations and a road that could change everything

WEBEQUIE AND NESKANTAGA FIRST NATIONS — This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. — I. THE WARNING The ancestors knew. First Nation elders understood the south would march north...

1h ago

