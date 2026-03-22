3 suspects wanted in North York shooting, 1 man sent to hospital

Toronto police are on the hunt for three male suspects who are wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in North York Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 10 p.m. after multiple gun shots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now searching for three male suspects who were last seen fleeing on foot wearing all black clothing.

No other details were immediately available.